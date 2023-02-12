In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Linda McLaughlin and Loretta Schneider won gross. Chris Tastad and Linda Murphy were the net winners. Ann Marie Martin, Dawn Diamond, Linda Sather and Marilyn Denny were on the winning team. In the Silver League Mark Stoner, Keith Planidin and Dennis Stiles won gross. Dennis Handel, David Richelderfer and Allen Aaberg were the net winners. Elliot Johnson, Cliff Couse, Gary Sather and Bryan Boechler were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mark Stoner, Mardy Clark and Frank Russell won gross. Cliff Couse, Dennis Handel and MK Hovden were the net winners. Lee Estes, Keith Planidin, David Richelderfer and Will Young were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Dawn Diamond, Loretta Schneider and Bev Johnston won gross. Lorinda Beitz, Julie Dunn and Elaine Corbet were the net winners. Ann Burton, Angie Marek, Heather Purdy and Pam Peddie were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Mike Scudder, Frank Russell and Doug Haun won gross. Howard Pickerill, Tim Weir and Dennis Seamons were the net winners. BJ Devlin, Larry Hudson, Conrad Eisenach and Rich Ellis were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol WOJO, Donna Brown, Keith Swearingen and Randy Stickles won with a 68. Jerry Aaron, Jim Flood and Bob Lauer were second at 70. Jim Fitch, Fran Wilkinson, Deb Pasino and Tim Sokolik were third with a 71.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol Dwayne Szmyrko, Reg Marshall, Carl Johnson and Bill Dowding won with 63 points. George Alcorn, Wayne Winslow, Larry Wolcott and Ray Butler were second at 61. Ken McNeal, Hank Browning, James Dykes and Wayne Gunion were third with 60 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Willy Peterson shot his age, which we won’t mention here, for the win. Sam Samples was second, Brad Rohloff, Cheryl Mikkola and Mike Mikkola tied for third.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club individual competition flight gross winners were Shannon Mason, Marilyn Cotter and Linda Hughes. Flight net winners were Cheryl Mikkola, Janis Goll and Jo-Anne Givens.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association 3 of 4 Best Ball format Fred Hancewicz, Maurice Thom and Michael Niemi won with a 12 under par 204. David Henager, Roy Browning, Ken McNeal and Ray Butler were second at 206. Keith Swearingen, Ron Stirler, Hank Browning and Ron Sawatzky were third at 207.
Hole in One: Congratulations to Martha Reaksecker for her Ace on the 13th at Mesa del Sol. Robert Morehouse Aced the 2nd hole at Foothills Executive. Darrel Rogers Aced the 8th hole at Foothills Executive. And Dan Geary Aced the 8th hole at Foothills Executive. Congratulations Aces.
• February 18: 26th Annual Women’s Rally for the Cure Golf Clinic. Contact 928-373-5220.
• February 18: Mesa del Sol Can Am Best Ball (1 Canadian with 1 US Citizen). Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• March 11: Freefall Instructors Charity Scramble for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation at Mesa del Sol. Contact details to follow.
• March 18: Right Turn for Yuma Veterans Charity Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact office@cfsyuma.com.
• March 25: Bridget’s Gift Charity Scramble for Breast Cancer Awareness at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com.
• April 1: Pride of the Mesa Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol, benefiting the Gila Ridge Band. Contact dvosler@yumaunion.org.
• April 14 & 15: 38th Annual P.K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Scramble at Yuma Golf & Country Club and Mesa del Sol. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.