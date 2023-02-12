In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Linda McLaughlin and Loretta Schneider won gross. Chris Tastad and Linda Murphy were the net winners. Ann Marie Martin, Dawn Diamond, Linda Sather and Marilyn Denny were on the winning team. In the Silver League Mark Stoner, Keith Planidin and Dennis Stiles won gross. Dennis Handel, David Richelderfer and Allen Aaberg were the net winners. Elliot Johnson, Cliff Couse, Gary Sather and Bryan Boechler were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mark Stoner, Mardy Clark and Frank Russell won gross. Cliff Couse, Dennis Handel and MK Hovden were the net winners. Lee Estes, Keith Planidin, David Richelderfer and Will Young were on the winning team.

In the Foothills Women’s League Dawn Diamond, Loretta Schneider and Bev Johnston won gross. Lorinda Beitz, Julie Dunn and Elaine Corbet were the net winners. Ann Burton, Angie Marek, Heather Purdy and Pam Peddie were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Mike Scudder, Frank Russell and Doug Haun won gross. Howard Pickerill, Tim Weir and Dennis Seamons were the net winners. BJ Devlin, Larry Hudson, Conrad Eisenach and Rich Ellis were on the winning team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you