In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Art McLaughlin, Carl Fritz and Rollie Harris won gross. MK Hovden, Linda McLaughlin and Lyle Wheeler were the net winners. Teri Cullen, Royd Fettig, Jim Nielsen and Dennis Stiles were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Jim Fitch, Diana Bird, Keith Swearingen and Randy Stickles won with a 65. WOJO, Carol Johnson, Frank Domantay and Bob Lauer were second at 70. Knute, Steve Ethridge, Bill Johnson and Jim Golden were third with a 71.
In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol Barbara Sanders shot a personal best to fill her first quota.
Rod Donner and Brad Rohloff tied for second. In the second flight Don Martin won with Ann Weber second and Fred Hancewicz third. In the Wednesday Al’s Picks Brad Rohloff took first with Ann Weber second and Susie Larsson third. In the Friday Open Group 2 of 3 best ball format Mike Bedoya, Don Reaksecker and David Givens won with a 15 under par 129. Fred Hancewicz, Hank Browning and Michael Celentano were second at 133.
In Twilight League play at Mesa del Sol Jim Allen and Bob Ricker won low gross in Wednesday’s Men’s combined total format with a 75. Chris Clayton and Brett Bowman won low net. In the Thursday Women’s 3 teams each won a 3-hole segment. They were Michelle Balmer with Barbara Sanders, Emma Morrison with Shelly Baumann and Veronica Burton with Kimberly Bingham. In the Friday Open Twilight League Todd and Corina Birney won the mixed competition. Marty Tovaas and Mike Niemi won men’s
low gross, Glenn Matthews and Larry Colao won low net.
• Saturday, May 13 at Desert Hills: Desert Hills Men’s Association May individual gross and net tournament. Contact josephsalazar1755@gmail.com.
• Saturday, May 13 at Mesa del Sol: Ladies 2-Lady Short Course Scramble. Contact marci.brock@aol.com.
• Friday, May 19 at Desert Hills: Fraternal Order of Police Foundation Scramble. Contact Tom Linville 928-246-1799.
• May 27-29 at Desert Hills: 2023 Men’s Yuma City Golf Championship. Contact golf shop for entry forms.