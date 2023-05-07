In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Art McLaughlin, Carl Fritz and Rollie Harris won gross. MK Hovden, Linda McLaughlin and Lyle Wheeler were the net winners. Teri Cullen, Royd Fettig, Jim Nielsen and Dennis Stiles were on the winning team.

In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Jim Fitch, Diana Bird, Keith Swearingen and Randy Stickles won with a 65. WOJO, Carol Johnson, Frank Domantay and Bob Lauer were second at 70. Knute, Steve Ethridge, Bill Johnson and Jim Golden were third with a 71.

