Gila Ridge, and junior golfer John McMahon, continue to find success on the links against local competition. McMahon fired a 40 in Tuesday’s match at Yuma Golf and Country Club against Cibola.
His efforts, combined with four other Hawks golfers, helped the Hawks post a team score of 182, compared to the 235 round the Raiders scored.
Gila Ridge’s Ryder Schultz shot a 42, while Nathaniel Golding posted a 47 and Micah Nossaman fired a 53.
Yuma High did not have enough golfers to qualify in the team event, Isaiah Hernandez had a team-low 54.