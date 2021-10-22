Cibola put together one of its finest offensive performances to date.
The Raiders, coming off a loss last week, regrouped and handled Copper Canyon 48-24 Friday night on the road.
Led by senior quarterback Andrey Acosta and transfer running back Tevon Mellor, the Raiders posted a season-high 48 points in the victory. Cibola scored on seven straight possessions to start the game.
“The story (offensively) was executing and being efficient,” Cibola head coach Steven Fritz said. “We have to credit the offensive line … And Tevon made some good plays. He’s a pretty good player. Credit to the offensive line, Andrey and receivers blocking down field.”
In last week’s loss to Tolleson, Cibola’s offense was most productive when rolling Acosta outside of the pocket - allowing him to use his legs while surveying the field. Friday night, the Raiders were able to design similar calls and let Acosta make decisions while on the move.
“We were able to get him moving around a little bit,” Fritz said. “Gave him some time and mixed in the run.”
The play of the game, according to Fritz, came late in the second quarter. Copper Canyon scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-8 with 10 seconds remaining in the half. Following a kickoff return that put Cibola around midfield, Mellor took a screen pass 50-yards on the final snap of the half - a momentum swing considering Copper Canyon was preparing to receive the ball to start the second half.
Mellor ended the night with five total touchdowns (three rushing and two receiving).
Cibola’s defense also provided one of its better performances this season. The starting unit allowed just eight points in the 24-point victory.
“We did well,” Fritz said. “We do have to get better tackling … but defensively we did our thing. We were competing with balls in the air. Overall, I think it was our best performance of the year. Combine that with us executing offensively and that puts you up 48-8 in the third quarter.”
Cibola now will prepare for a Kofa team that’s lost 31 consecutive games.