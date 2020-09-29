Yuma’s Frank Cordova and Holtville’s Chris Toth made the inaugural Mike Corning Memorial presented by Kactus Kush a special memory of their own by driving off with two feature event wins apiece during the Friday and Saturday show at Cocopah Speedway.
The two-night event honored the memory of Corning, whose own racing career, which included winning an IMCA Modified Division track championship at then-Yuma Speedway in 1994, tying for the track championship in 1996 and winning the IMCA Western Region Championship in 1996, was cut short when he died while on the way home from a race at Cocopah Speedway in 2019. He passed away in an El Centro hospital.
Each night’s IMCA Modified feature event over the weekend started with a four-wide salute in missing man formation in honor of Corning. Eric Evans, Corning’s friend and long-time fellow competitor lead the pace laps in Corning’s car.
Cordova came to the track Friday night and went home with the feature event win in the 11-car IMCA Sport Compact Division after starting from the pole. He then came back on Saturday night, again started from the pole in the 11-car feature, and won, again.
Ironically, Francisco Cordova, Frank’s father, finished second behind his son on both nights.
And to make it an even more extended family affair over the weekend, Joshua Cordova, Francisco’s son and Frank’s brother, won the IMCA Hobby Stock Division feature event on Saturday night.
Toth, meanwhile, made the trip from Holtville a sweet one, winning both nights’ IMCA Sport Modified feature events.
The former Cocopah Speedway track champion started from the pole on Friday and beat the 11-car field to the checkered flag, then started third on the grid on Saturday night and won again.
In other racing action at the Somerton oval over the weekend, visiting drivers dominated the showcase IMCA Modified Division, where Mesa’s Chaz Baca won the 22-lap, 24-car feature on Friday after starting from the pole, and Kollin Hibdon, from Pahrump, Nev., won the Saturday night feature after starting fifth on the grid. The Saturday night race was also 22 laps and featured 22 starters.
Also, Yuma’s Scott Tenney started from the pole and won the 22-lap, 12-car IMCA Hobby Stock feature event on Friday night.
And Yuma’s Kent Rosevear started from the pole and notched the win in the 22-lap, eight-car IMCA Late Models Division feature event win on Saturday night (Rosevear was the only local driver in the field); El Cajon, Calif., driver Mike Pridgeon won the special event Street Stock feature on Saturday night; and Yuma’s Hudson Morris won the Mini Dwarf Masters feature on Saturday night and Brody Lopez won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman feature event, also on Saturday night.
The next event on the Cocopah Speedway schedule is the inaugural Gordie Rivera Memorial presented by Liberty Motorsports Oct. 10.