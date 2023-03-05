YUMA – Yaxel Lendeborg and Marquis Hargrove provided a one-two punch, combining for 54 points to help Arizona Western Men’s Basketball (25-6) beat Eastern Arizona (21-10) 90-82 in the Region I Semi-Final on Saturday night at the House Gymnasium.

Lendeborg led all scorers with a career-high 31 points while grabbing 14 rebounds to record his sixth consecutive double-double.

