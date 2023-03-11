Arizona Western Men’s Basketball’s (26-7) season ended on Saturday afternoon in the West District Championship Game, falling to Salt Lake (28-4) 80-67 at Bruin Arena.

Yaxel Lendeborg led all scorers, scoring 30 points, 24 coming in the second half, on 11-of-13 shooting while grabbing 14 rebounds for a double-double in the loss. Lendeborg’s 30 points were one shy of his career-high 31.

