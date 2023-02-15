The Arizona Western Matadors’ Men’s Basketball team (20-6, 13-5) won its fifth consecutive game, beating Pima (20-5, 12-6) 82-75 on Wednesday night at the House Gymnasium.
Yaxel Lendeborg led all scorers, scoring 25 points with 19 coming to the second half to help the Matadors pull away from Pima in the second half.
The two teams combined for just 11 points in the first eight minutes of the game with Pima taking the early 6-5 lead. With the Matadors trailing 8-5, the reigning NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, Marquis Hargrove, knocked down a corner three to tie the game. Hargrove tied the game at 15 with another three-pointer before the Matadors took a 22-21 lead on a Marko Milivojevic dunk. The Matadors opened a 34-26 lead but Pima closed the first half on a 7-0 run to cut the Matadors’ lead to 34-33 at the break.
AJ Marmolejos scored 22 points, finishing one point shy of his season-high, and finished as the Matadors’ second-leading scorer.
Hargrove hit a three to open the second half to give the Matadors a 37-33 and helped the Matadors take a seven-point lead at 52-45 with another three-pointer. Pima used a run to grab a 63-62 lead with seven minutes left before a spurt by Lendeborg and Marmolejos helped the Matadors build a late lead as the Matadors held on for the 82-75 win.
Hargrove was the Matadors’ third-leading scorer, scoring 18 points, and going 4-for-5 from the three-point line.