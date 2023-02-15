The Arizona Western Matadors’ Men’s Basketball team (20-6, 13-5) won its fifth consecutive game, beating Pima (20-5, 12-6) 82-75 on Wednesday night at the House Gymnasium.

Yaxel Lendeborg led all scorers, scoring 25 points with 19 coming to the second half to help the Matadors pull away from Pima in the second half.

