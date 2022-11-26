Men’s Basketball suffers first loss of season, falling to Southern Nevada 73-69
The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (8-1) suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday evening, falling 73-69 to Southern Nevada (5-6) to close out the Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Classic at the House Gymnasium.
Yaxel Lendeborg led the Matadors in scoring, recording a season-high 22 points while grabbing 10 rebounds, finishing with a double-double in the loss.
Southern Nevada jumped out to an early lead before Marquis Hargrove hit back-to-back threes to bring the Matadors within a point. Southern Nevada used another run to open a 19-14 advantage before opening their biggest lead of the half at 29-18 at the six-minute mark.
Hargrove finished the game as the only other Matador to score in double-figures, ending the night with 11 points.
Southern Nevada started the second half by picking up from where they left off in the first half, opening up a 14-point lead early in the second half. After Arizona Western cut the deficit to eight, the Coyotes built their largest lead of the game, opening up a 59-40 lead.
LJ Glover made his Arizona Western debut and scored all five of his points in the second half while Noah Tovar finished the game as the Matadors’ third-leading scorer, scoring eight points off the bench, all in the second half.
The Matadors rattled off an 11-0 run and eventually the deficit to four but could not get any closer, falling to the Coyotes.