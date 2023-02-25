Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball (22-6, 15-5) extended its winning streak to seven games with a 74-63 win over Phoenix (12-17, 7-14) on Saturday afternoon at the Bears’ Den.
AJ Marmolejos scored 14 points off the bench to help the Matadors use a late second-half run to extend the winning streak to seven games, the second-longest winning streak of the season.
After Phoenix jumped out to a 6-3 lead, the Matadors used a 5-0 run to take their first lead of the game at 8-5. Matija Gledic gave the Matadors their largest lead of 11 points for the first time in the game with a three-point play, putting the Matadors up 30-19. Phoenix closed the first half on a 10-4 run, cutting the Matadors’ lead to 34-29 at the break. Marquis Hargrove matched Marmolejos with 14 points of his own while Isaiah Amato finished the game as the Matadors’ third-leading scorer, scoring 11 points.
Arizona Western opened the second half with a 4-0 run to build the lead back to nine points at 38-29. Phoenix put together a run to take its first lead since early in the first half, taking a 46-45 lead midway through the second half. The Matadors used a 12-0 run to take the lead back at 59-50. Phoenix cut the Matadors’ lead to four points at 64-60 but Arizona Western scored 10 of the last 13 points to pull away for the win.