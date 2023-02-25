Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball (22-6, 15-5) extended its winning streak to seven games with a 74-63 win over Phoenix (12-17, 7-14) on Saturday afternoon at the Bears’ Den.

AJ Marmolejos scored 14 points off the bench to help the Matadors use a late second-half run to extend the winning streak to seven games, the second-longest winning streak of the season.

