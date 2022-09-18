YUMA – The No. 10 ranked Arizona Western Matadors men’s soccer team (7-1) won their sixth game in a row, returning home to beat Glendale (3-4-1) 5-0 on Saturday evening at Matador Soccer Field.

The Matadors threatened often early in the game but it took them 24 minutes to break through, scoring the game’s opening goal in the 24th minute when Nick Kinina headed in a corner from Cambell Young, giving the Matadors a 1-0 lead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you