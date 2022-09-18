YUMA – The No. 10 ranked Arizona Western Matadors men’s soccer team (7-1) won their sixth game in a row, returning home to beat Glendale (3-4-1) 5-0 on Saturday evening at Matador Soccer Field.
The Matadors threatened often early in the game but it took them 24 minutes to break through, scoring the game’s opening goal in the 24th minute when Nick Kinina headed in a corner from Cambell Young, giving the Matadors a 1-0 lead.
Arizona Western doubled the lead five minutes later when Asaki Nakamura dribbled past the defense and put a ball past the keeper at the far post to extend the advantage to 2-0 on his first goal of the season.
Paolo Grizzetti scored his sixth goal of the season in the 36th minute, getting some help from the goalpost on a shot from across the goal mouth, pushing the lead to 3-0. Nozomu Kamei gave the Matadors their fourth goal in the 41st minute on a shot from the top of the box, giving the Mats a 4-0 lead at the break.
Shoki Yoshida gave the Matadors a five-goal lead in the 66th minute, heading in a cross for his third goal of the season, upping the lead to 5-0.
With the shutout, the Matadors have now recorded shutouts in three of the last four games, allowing two goals total over that stretch.