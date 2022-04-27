13 Arizona Western College Matadors men's soccer players announced their plans to continue their academic and athletic careers at the four-year level.
Michele Signorelli will continue his collegiate career at St. Francis College, an NCAA DI institution in Brooklyn Heights, N.Y. Signorelli appeared in 21 games for the Matadors and led the team with 17 goals, the eighth-most in the nation.
The sophomore recorded a pair of hattricks, scoring three goals in a 9-0 win over Chandler-Gilbert on September 4 and doing so again in a 7-0 win over Scottsdale on September, 14. Signorelli was named NJCAA DI Men's Soccer First Team All-American.
Michael Appiah signed to play at Marymount California University, an NAIA institution in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Appiah played in 22 games for the Matadors this fall, scoring nine goals and recording 11 assists. Appiah produced a pair of two-goal games, scoring twice against Chandler-Gilbert on October 2 in a 5-0 win and doing so again the next game in a 6-1 win over Mesa on October 5. The forward was named an NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Third Team All-American.
Hugo Catherine has signed to play at Florida Institute of Technology, an NCAA DII institution in Melbourne, Fla. Catherine played in 22 games this past fall, scoring four goals and assisting on eight, recording 16 points. Catherine scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Cowley County at the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship. The midfielder was honored as a United Soccer Coaches Junior College Men's Scholar All-American for his achievements in the classroom.
Ridwane Boukraa will move on to play at Mid-American Christian University, an NAIA institution located in Oklahoma City, Okla. Boukraa played in 21 games for the Matadors, scoring nine goals and assisting on seven. Boukraa scored a goal in the Matadors' 3-2 win over Cowley County at the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship. The midfielder was named United Soccer Coaches Junior College Men’s Scholar first-team All-American and first-team All-ACCAC.
Joining Boukraa at Mid-American Christian University is Francois Geris-Rey. Geris-Rey played in 18 games this past fall and scored a pair of goals while recording two assists. The midfielder started and recorded an assist in the Matadors' 2-0 win over Salt Lake in the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship semi-final.
Matthieu Fiadjoe will be heading to Catawba College, an NCAA DII institution in Salisbury, N.C. Fiadjoe appeared in 20 games for the Matadors this season, scoring a goal in an 11-0 win over GateWay while also recording an assist in a 5-0 win over Mesa on September 7.
Amarah Sidibe has signed to continue his collegiate career at Mars Hill University, an NCAA DII institution in Mars Hill, N.C. Sidibe played in nine games for the Matadors and scored a goal in a 7-0 win over Scottsdale on September 14.
Gabriel Paglioni will head to Wayland Baptist University, an NAIA institution in Plainview, Texas. Paglioni played in 14 games, scoring a goal and recording an assist. The midfielder appeared in three of the four games the Matadors played at the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship.
Both Jesus Sanchez and Gianni Honsel will head to Webber International University, an NAIA institution in Babson Park, Fla. Sanchez played in 21 games for the Matadors, scoring four games and recording four assists. The midfielder scored two goals in a 5-0 win over Chandler-Gilbert on October 2. Honsel made six starts between the sticks, making 10 saves and recording four shutouts, including a four save performance against Paradise Valley on October 19.
Burak Cuban has signed to play at Florida Memorial University, an NAIA institution in Miami Gardens, Fla. Cuban played in 22 games for the Matadors and scored three goals, including the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win over Phoenix on September, 28.
Romaric Berneron will continue on to Marian University, an NAIA institution in Indianapolis, Ind. Berneron scored five goals and recorded seven assists in 20 games for the Matadors this fall and scored two goals at the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship. The midfielder started every game he played in for the Matadors last season.
Aghiles Ould Lamara is heading to Bellevue University, an NAIA institution in Bellevue, Neb. Lamara played in 19 games last season and scored a goal while recording two assists. The midfielder scored a goal in a 5-0 win over Mesa on September 7 and started in the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship title game.
The 13 sophomores helped lead the Matadors to their best season in program history, winning 21 games while winning both the ACCAC and Region I titles, earning an at-large bid in the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship for the second time in program history, finishing as national runner-up.