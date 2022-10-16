Men’s soccer shutouts
YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 12 ranked Arizona Western College Matadors men’s soccer team (12-2, 8-1) recorded their sixth shutout of the season, beating Paradise Valley (7-8, 4-6) 5-0 on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix, Ariz.
Jin Inoue scored the game’s first goal, which would be the game-winning goal, in the 21st minute off a feed from Luis Ortner. Terry Makedika scored his first goal of the game just 11 minutes later on an assist from Erik Vera, extending the lead to 2-0 before a lightning delay forced the teams off the field.
Nozomu Kamei scored his seventh goal of the season in the 63rd minute off a pass from Ortner who recorded his second assist of the game. Alvaro Hormigos added the Matadors’ fourth of the game on a penalty, pushing the lead to 4-0 in the 77th minute.
Makedika made it a brace in the 79th minute to cap off the scoring at five goals for the Matadors, giving him nine goals for the season.
Arizona Western returns home on Tuesday, October 18, hosting Pima in the regular season finale at Matador Soccer Field at 4:30 pm. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for seniors. Arizona Western College students and employees get in free with their Arizona Western College ID.
