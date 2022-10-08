YUMA – The Arizona Western Matadors men’s soccer team (11-2, 7-1) found themselves back in the win column on Saturday afternoon, beating Scottsdale (5-7, 3-4) 3-0 at Matadors Soccer Field.
Terry Makedika gave the Matadors the lead in the 28th minute when he was taken down inside the box and then stepped to the spot, converting on a penalty to give the Matadors a 1-0 lead on his eighth goal of the season.
Arizona Western doubled the advantage just prior to the intermission as Nozumu Kamei headed a cross from Camilo Vergara into the upper right corner, pushing the lead to 2-0 on his sixth goal of the season.
The Matadors controlled possession in the second half, coming close to adding a third on multiple occasions.
Lucas Pimont added the third and final goal of the match in the 90th minute, striking in a free kick from outside the 18-yard box as the Matadors secured a 3-0 win.