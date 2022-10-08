YUMA – The Arizona Western Matadors men’s soccer team (11-2, 7-1) found themselves back in the win column on Saturday afternoon, beating Scottsdale (5-7, 3-4) 3-0 at Matadors Soccer Field.

Terry Makedika gave the Matadors the lead in the 28th minute when he was taken down inside the box and then stepped to the spot, converting on a penalty to give the Matadors a 1-0 lead on his eighth goal of the season.

