YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 7 ranked Arizona Western College Matadors (10-1, 6-0) won their ninth consecutive game, beating Mesa (8-3-1, 3-2-1) 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at Matador Soccer Field.
The Matadors opened the scoring in the 19th minute thanks to Nick Kinina who scored his second goal of the season, heading in a corner from Asaki Nakamura, giving the Matadors a 1-0 lead.
Luis Ortner doubled the Matadors’ lead just nine minutes into the second half, heading in a bouncing ball that rolled past the diving keeper, his eighth of the season, pushing the lead to 2-0. Nozumu Kamei picked up his fifth assist of the season on the goal.
The Matadors' defense held Mesa to just one shot and no shots on goal over the 90 minutes, posting their fifth shutout of the season.
The Matadors hit the road on Tuesday, October 4 when they head to Prescott, Ariz. to take on Yavapai at 3:30 pm.