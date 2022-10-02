YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 7 ranked Arizona Western College Matadors (10-1, 6-0) won their ninth consecutive game, beating Mesa (8-3-1, 3-2-1) 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at Matador Soccer Field.

The Matadors opened the scoring in the 19th minute thanks to Nick Kinina who scored his second goal of the season, heading in a corner from Asaki Nakamura, giving the Matadors a 1-0 lead.

