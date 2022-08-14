High School golfers can tune up their games with Rich Walton and Marci Brock at Mesa del Sol on Saturday August 20th. Instruction runs from 7:00 to 8:30 in the morning with all facets of the game reviewed. Contact Marci at marci.brock@aol.com.

In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Twilight League individual play Tony Sellers took low gross with a 34. Mark Pancrazi was second at 35 and Carlos Gallegos third at 36. Jose Vega won low net with a 33. Serafin Perez was second at 34 and Jon Underwood, Joe Cantazaro and JD Webb were all at 35.

