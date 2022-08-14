High School golfers can tune up their games with Rich Walton and Marci Brock at Mesa del Sol on Saturday August 20th. Instruction runs from 7:00 to 8:30 in the morning with all facets of the game reviewed. Contact Marci at marci.brock@aol.com.
In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Twilight League individual play Tony Sellers took low gross with a 34. Mark Pancrazi was second at 35 and Carlos Gallegos third at 36. Jose Vega won low net with a 33. Serafin Perez was second at 34 and Jon Underwood, Joe Cantazaro and JD Webb were all at 35.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas on August 3rd Art McLaughlin, Marco Viloria and John Cullen won gross. Ron Brooks, John Johnson and Mike Vanatta were the net winners. Dale Hoch, Frankie Allen, Bobbi Bellusci and Jim Kerlee were on the winning team. On the 12th Marco Viloria, Brian Healy and Larry Garrett won gross. Mike Costello, Wayne Fisher and Will Young were the net winners. Mark Kaija, Art McLaughlin Jim Nielsen and Mike Peabody were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota league played at Desert Hills on August 1st Steve Gallego took first with 1.6 points. Jack Parker was second with .95, Dale Balmer third with minus .39 and Don Reaksecker fourth with minus 1.94 points. On the 8th Dale Balmer took first with 5.73 points. Tim Segrest was second at 1.7, Harry McKemy third at .8 and Wayne Winslow fourth with .59 points. In Al’s Picks at Yuma Golf & Country Club Mike Cellantano took first, Don Reaksecker second and Cliff Weber third.
In the Mesa del Sol Open League played at Coyote Wash on August 5th in a 2 of 4 pro points format Garry Sletten, David Doherty, Larry Calao and Steve Gallego took first. Marilyn Cotter, Jack Parker, Rod Donner and Mike Cellentano were second. Tim Segrest, Tom McFarland, Don Reaksecker and Steve Parrish were third. On the 12th in individual play flight gross winners were Mike Niemi, Rod Donner and Ann Weber. Flight net winners were Wayne Winslow, Carl Johnson and Marilyn Cotter.
In the Big Break Mesa del Sol competition Friday evening Denney McKay returned to form and took first with 138 points. Mark Ford was second at 100 and Nolan Ford third at 90 points. A competition will be held every Friday evening this summer.
• Saturday, September 10: Rotary Club of Yuma North End 4-person scramble at Cocopah Bend RV and Golf Resort. Contact Anne Fisher 928-920-5004 or rotaryavf@gmail.com.
• September 29th thru Ocotber 2nd: Yuma Golf & Country Club 69th Annual Men’s Yuma Best Ball. Contact josh.welch@ygcc.org.