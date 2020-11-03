Somebody should have thought to bring along a magic wand or a witch to cast a spell on Chaz Baca during Saturday’s Halloween night show at Cocopah Speedway.
As it was, Baca, from Mesa, pretty much had things his own way, again, winning his sixth IMCA Modified Division feature event of the season at the Somerton oval. It was also Baca’s fifth win in his last eight starts. And he won his heat race to complete a near perfect night.
The feature event win was worth a $1,000 payout.
In other Halloween night action, Holtville’s Chris Toth made off with his share of the treats too, winning the IMCA Sport Modified feature event. His numbers are equally as impressive as Baca’s, with the win being Toth’s sixth of the season and third in his last five starts.
Also, Joe Peterson, from Chandler, went home with the win in the IMCA Hobby Stock feature event, Somerton’s Francisco Cordova won the IMCA Sport Compact feature event, Yuma’s Hudson Morris won the Mini Dwarf Masters feature event and Eastyn Figueroa won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman feature event.
Cordova’s win was his first of the season in the Sport Compact Division.
The only thing that “spoiled” Baca’s night, was not starting from the pole in the eight-car, 20-lap feature. Baca started on the outside of the front row and beat Michael Thing, from Campo, Calif., to the checkered flag. Brawley’s Steven Daffern finished third, Yuma’s Bill Miller ran fourth and Yuma’s Ellsworth Conover was fifth.
In the 15-lap Sport Modified feature, Somerton’s Ty Rogers followed Toth to finish in second, Yuma’s Jimmy Dave came from sixth on the grid to finish third, Sheyne Bradley, from Phoenix, was fourth, and Brawley’s Cody Daffern was fifth.
The 15-lap, 11-car Hobby Stock feature saw Peterson start from the pole and get the win ahead of Somerton’s Joshua Cordova in second, Yuma’s Jim Robinson finishing third, Yuma’s Frank Cordova finishing fourth and Yuma’s Rick Hibbard finishing fifth.
Peterson’s win broke up Robinson’s two-race winning streak.
In the 12-lap Sport Compact feature, Francisco Cordova, the father of Frank and Joshua Cordova, picked up his first win of the season after starting from the pole in the five-car event. Yuma’s Darren Sage finished second, Lakeside, Calif., driver David Hunt was third and Yuma’s Enzo Deckers ran fourth. There was no fifth place finisher.
The next event at Cocopah Speedway is the two-night Deacon Dick Memorial scheduled Friday and Saturday.