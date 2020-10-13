Nobody took home the big paycheck Saturday night at Cocopah Speedway.
But Chaz Baca still managed to make the drive from Mesa a profitable one.
Baca won the showcase event during the inaugural Gordie Rivera Memorial presented by Liberty Motorsports, besting an IMCA Modified Division field of 26 cars to pocket the $2,000 paycheck.
It was Baca’s sixth feature event win of the season at the Diamond in the Desert and his fourth win in his last six starts.
The night, which honored Yuma’s veteran National Hot Rod Association Pro Stock competitor and dirt track racing supporter, the late Gordie Rivera, started with a potential payout of $5,000 if one Modified driver could set fast time in a special qualifying session (worth $1,000), then win an eight-lap race featuring the eight fastest qualifiers (worth another $1,000), and top it all off by winning the feature event too, which would add an extra $1,500 to the pot, on top of the $2,000 to win payout.
Zachary Madrid, from Phoenix, put himself at the top of the 29-car heap in a hurry, being the first car to take the track and clocking in at 19.173 seconds around the three-eighths-mile oval during the qualifying round. That calculates to an average speed of a little over 70 mph, according to a chart from a track the same size as Cocopah Speedway.
However, in the “Quick 8” race featuring the eight fastest qualifiers, the field was inverted, meaning Madrid had to start from the back, and he could only make it back to third place in the 10-lap event. The win and the $1,000 went to Kollin Hibdon, from Pahrump, Nev., who started second.
In the 30-lap feature event, Baca, who was third fastest in qualifying, had the luxury of starting from the pole and cruised to the win.
Hibdon, who was seventh fastest in qualifying, finished second behind Baca, Madrid settled for third, Brawley’s Russell Allen, who was 11th fastest in qualifying and started 11th, finished fourth, and Tom Smith, from Norco, Calif., fourth fastest in qualifying, rounded out the top five.
In other racing action Saturday night, Michael Johnson, from Bakersfield, Calif., showed he is just at home on the Somerton oval as Baca, winning his fourth IMCA Sport Modified feature event of the season here, Yuma’s Jim Robinson won the IMCA Hobby Stock feature event and Josh Werkmeister, from Rochelle, Ill., won the IMCA Sport Compact feature event.
Also, Yuma’s Hudson Morris won the Mini Dwarf Masters feature event and Yuma’s Brody Lopez won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman feature event.
The IMCA Sport Modified Division also featured a qualifying session and Johnson was the fastest among 23 cars with a time of 19.915 seconds.
Jason Nation, seventh fastest and another driver from Bakersfield, then won the Quick 8 race, with Johnson finishing second after starting eighth.
In the 25-lap feature, Johnson had it a little easier, coming from starting fifth on the grid to take the win. Holtville’s Chris Toth, fifth fastest, finished second, Nation was third, Yuma’s Cory Hemphill, third fastest, finished fourth, and Sheyne Bradley, from Phoenix, who started 14th, finished fifth.
On the Hobby Stock level, Robinson took the win in the 17-car, 20-lap feature after starting seventh. It was Robinson’s second feature event win of the season.
Second place went to Phoenix’s Nathan Deragon, Yuma’s Brian Johnson was third, Chris Evans, from Renmark, South Africa, was fourth, and Rick Chavez, from Santee, Calif., was fifth.
The 15-lap, seven-car IMCA Sport Compact feature saw Werkmeister start from the pole to take the win, followed to the checkered flag by Yuma’s Miles Morris in second, Somerton’s Joshua Cordova in third, Yuma’s Mike Duran in fourth, and Yuma’s Frank Cordova in fifth.
A field of 77 cars turned out for the event.
The next event at Cocopah Speedway is the Fall Classic presented by Alexander Ford on Oct. 17.