Cheryl Mikkola shot a 36-hole total 162 to win Overall Gross in the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Championship. Candice Wojak won the Overall Net Championship. Flight gross winners were Donna Lalonde, Terry McCarthy, Janis Goll and Judy Lardin. Flight Net winners were Dorothy Gartner, Joyce Martin, Clara Hofsink and Elizabeth Rinn.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Dorothy Gartner won gross and Bobbi Bellusci won net. Tammy Dyer, Dawn Diamond, Linda McLaughlin and Laurie Russell were on the winning team. In the Silver League Mardy Clark, Larry Garrett and Keith Planidin won gross. Dennis Handel, Dave Forest and Lee Estes were the net winners. Dennis Phillips, Steve Gartner, Elliot Johnson and Bryan Boechler were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Frank Russell, Mardy Clark and Keith Planidin won gross. Bryan Boechler, Cliff Boyd and Chuck McGuffie were the net winners. Jerry Denny, Royd Fettig, Cliff Couse and Mark Stoner were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider, Susan Clarke and Ardean Oullette won gross. Linda Garner, Lucy Skjegstad and Bobbi Bellusci were the net winners. Judy Clavier, Sandra Haun, Carol Franzen and Lora Lee Whelan were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Will Young and Ken Dehart won gross. Butch Robideau, Mike Vanatta and Martin Ollsson were the net winners. Steve Gutierez, Doug Haun, Mike Brown and Jerry Jaques were on the winning team.
In the Can Am 3 net best ball league at Mesa del Sol Eugene Kenny, Alan Young, Jake Fehr and Ron Sawatzky won with 73 points. Bob Dickson, Paul Follett, Don Reaksecker and Mike Mikkola were second at 71. Jerry Olson, Carl Johnson, Ken McNeal and Chris Althof were third also with 71 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Hank Browning took first. Wayne Winslow was second, Larry Wolcott third and Scott Rinn fourth. Mike Mikkola was the most popular pick.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble flight gross winners were Ron Sawatzky with Ernie Jiminez with a 6 under par 66 and Don Reaksecker with Garry Sletten. Flight net winners were Dale Balmer with Wayne Winslow and Todd Matthews with Terry Matthews.
• March 25: Bridget’s Gift Charity Scramble for Breast Cancer Awareness at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com.
• April 1: Pride of the Mesa Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol, benefiting the Gila Ridge Band. Contact dvosler@yumaunion.org.
• April 14 & 15: 38th Annual P.K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Scramble at Yuma Golf & Country Club and Mesa del Sol. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.