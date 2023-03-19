Cheryl Mikkola shot a 36-hole total 162 to win Overall Gross in the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Championship. Candice Wojak won the Overall Net Championship. Flight gross winners were Donna Lalonde, Terry McCarthy, Janis Goll and Judy Lardin. Flight Net winners were Dorothy Gartner, Joyce Martin, Clara Hofsink and Elizabeth Rinn.

In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Dorothy Gartner won gross and Bobbi Bellusci won net. Tammy Dyer, Dawn Diamond, Linda McLaughlin and Laurie Russell were on the winning team. In the Silver League Mardy Clark, Larry Garrett and Keith Planidin won gross. Dennis Handel, Dave Forest and Lee Estes were the net winners. Dennis Phillips, Steve Gartner, Elliot Johnson and Bryan Boechler were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Frank Russell, Mardy Clark and Keith Planidin won gross. Bryan Boechler, Cliff Boyd and Chuck McGuffie were the net winners. Jerry Denny, Royd Fettig, Cliff Couse and Mark Stoner were on the winning team.

