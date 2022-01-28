Cibola’s Myna Johnson scored a game-high 20 points during Thursday night’s lopsided 71-14 win over Kofa.
It was her final two points, however, that rocked the house.
Johnson entered the game needing 19 points to reach a career milestone – 1,000 points. The senior guard poured in 16 points in the first quarter, and her second field goal in the second quarter, with 5:55 remaining, gave her 1,001 points.
The game was stopped and Johnson was presented with a commemorative basketball.
“I’m very happy for Myna. She has put in the time and effort to become a great scorer,” said Cibola Coach Anthony Gerg.
“Her commitment to the Cibola girls basketball program will always be remembered. I’m glad we got the win tonight and we got to celebrate Myna’s accomplishment.
“This team still has a lot of work to do to accomplish our goals. Back to work tomorrow.”
The Raiders had little trouble with the struggling Kings, leading 41-0 after one quarter, and 67-3 at the intermission.
Gerg emptied his bench in the second half, during which the Raiders scored four points.
“My game plan (in the second half) was to continue to play Cibola basketball but play our younger girls to continue to build depth for our program,” said Gerg.
Along with her 20 points, Johnson also had five steals and four assists. The Raiders also got 13 points from Isabela Molina and Sierra Bomhower chipped in seven points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.
Nieves Garcia and Amani Montiel each scored six points to lead the Kofa effort.
“Tonight was a tough game” said Kofa Coach Michael Montiel. “The Lady Kings came out and tried to match up with the Lady Raiders’ intensity and energy but it was just too much for us to overcome.
“We have to make adjustments and shake off the loss and bring some positive energy to get ready for (Friday’s) game against Hamilton.
“Hats off to Cibola. Those ladies are a powerhouse team with a lot of talent and hustle.”
BOYS SOCCER
Yuma Catholic 3,
Tonopah Valley 1
TONOPAH VALLEY – Yuma Catholic’s boys soccer team got goals from Hector Olmos, Max Gallardo and Ruben Perez to take a 3-1 win over Tonopah Valley here Thursday night.
“We possessed the ball the majority of the game,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Ralph Evans. “The boys controlled and moved the ball well. Tonopah played back with eight on defense and it was hard to get very many good shots in. We capitalized when we could and got the win.”
It was the final game of the regular season for the Shamrocks, who finished 6-4-2 overall and 6-2-1 in the 3A Southwest Region.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kofa 4, San Luis 1
SAN LUIS – Kofa’s girls soccer team rolled to its sixth win in a row here Thursday night, defeating host San Luis 4-1 in a 6A Desert Southwest matchup at The Snake Pit.
The Kings got two goals from Roselin Ramirez and a goal each from Melissa Esquivel and Kimmy Peyro.
No other information was available.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Buckeye 104, Yuma High 47
BUCKEYE – A tired Yuma High team dropped a 104-47 decision to Buckeye inside The Palace at Prison Hill on Thursday night.
“This was the fourth straight night of games for the Criminals, and the physical and mental wear and tear were an obvious problem tonight,” said Yuma High Coach Curt Weber.
Connor Franklin led the Criminal effort with 14 points. Julian Goldsborough had 10 rebounds.