Yuma High’s inability to capitalize in the red zone Friday night hindered any chance the Criminals had of leaving Calexico (Calif.) with a win.
The Criminals faltered twice inside the 15-yard line, and those two lost opportunities to produce points determined the outcome as Calexico escaped with a 21-12 win.
“When we get into the red zone, we have to execute,” Yuma High head coach Bo Seibel said. “We were down a few guys offensively, but we couldn’t punch it in. Calexico did a nice job tightening up the defense in the red zone...They were causing trouble all night.”
Defensively, the Criminals were able to force four turnovers and created havoc all night for the opposing team’s offense.
“Defense played a heck of a game,” Seibel said. “Guys are flying around and they are battling.”
Special teams played a factor in keeping the game close for the Criminals. After falling behind 21-6 late in the fourth quarter, senior kick returner Vladimir Olson took the kick back for a touchdown to give Yuma High a chance.
Yuma High falls to 0-2 on the season, but the Criminals are knocking on the door for their first win.
“We’re two plays away from being 2-0,” Seibel said. “We’re right there. The kids are battling...clawing for that first win.”
