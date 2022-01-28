COOLIDGE – Arizona Western College (17-3, 10-1) won its eighth consecutive game, beating Central Arizona (15-7, 9-4) 82-71 here Thursday night.
Mojus Mojus led the Matadors with 20 points while Najeeb Muhammad added 16 points in the win.
Arizona Western jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first half but Central Arizona was able to cut the Mats’ lead to 37-33 at the break thanks to a 10-3 run to close the half.
The Vaqueros would chip away in the second half and on multiple occasions cut the Matadors’ lead to three points before the Matadors embarked on a 7-0 run to push the lead up to 55-45 midway through the half.
Marquis Hargrove continued his strong play off the bench, scoring 12 points.
That Matadors continued to increase the lead as Evan Butts gave the Mats a 62-48 lead thanks to a three at the mine-minute mark of the second half and eventually took a 19-point lead at 74-55 thanks to a Mojus three-pointer.