Yuma Catholic’s defense was thrown into the fire early in Friday’s first round 3A playoff game against No. 13 Payson.
The Longhorns (6-5) picked off YC quarterback Richard Stallworth on the opening play of the night and had possession in Shamrocks (10-1) territory. But just like YC’s defense has done all season, the No. 4 ranked Shamrocks stifled the Longhorns and forced a turnover on downs – the first of three in Friday’s 47-0 shallacking.
“We had to get that momentum back,” said YC senior linebacker Dez Esquivel. “That was a shift in momentum and we knew we had to stop them right away.”
Despite the early miscue, Stallworth wasn’t stressing about potentially digging his team into an early hole.
“It’s nice not having to go over to the sideline and worry if (the opponent) is going to score or not,” said the junior quarterback. “We have that confidence they’re going to get a stop.”
From there, the Shamrocks’ defense limited Payson’s offense to less than 150 total yards en route to their eighth shutout in 11 contests.
“We’re trying to get those gooseggs,” said YC head coach Rhett Stallworth. “Our defense was crisp in the first half. They were doing their jobs.”
“We want our doughnuts,” added Esquivel.
YC’s defense is rewarded with the sweet treat every Saturday during film session and the Shamrocks certainly have given one local bakery a ton of business this season.
The offense responded after the interception with a five-play, 77-yard scoring drive, which resulted in Stallworth finding his favorite target Austin Rush for a one-yard touchdown reception. Stallworth’s throw was his 100th career touchdown pass. He ended the night with seven touchdowns through the air and now has 106 in his career – 31 shy of breaking the state record among all conferences.
“It didn’t take long (for the offense) to get going,” coach Stallworth said. “Most of the miscues were penalty related.”
YC became in full-control once Payson muffed a punt early in the second quarter. The Shamrocks immediately answered on the ensuing play with a 53-yard touchdown pass from Stallworth to Rush. The senior wide receiver made a terrific adjustment on the ball and miraculously kept his balance to find the end zone.
But the Shamrocks weren’t done capitalizing on special teams. YC recovered the ensuing onside kick and marched 52-yards on six-plays before Stallworth tossed a touchdown to Austin Priest to extend their lead to three scores and essentially put the game out of reach.
“That’s what we’re good at,” said coach Stallworth on his team’s ability to score quickly. “Sometimes a minute or a minute-and-a-half go by and we have two or three touchdowns. (Payson) isn’t designed that way. They need to grind it out … We felt confident the game was in hand, but we still had personal goals to accomplish.”
The scoring didn’t stop there.
Stallworth tossed three more touchdowns – including two to Mario Martinez.
The senior wideout made two acrobatic catches in the end zone to keep the offense rolling.
“All the yards and touchdowns I get, they’re not all because of me,” said the quarterback. “These receivers can bail me out big time. Mario is an athlete that goes up and gets the ball. He went up and got two high balls for me. I appreciate it a lot.”
Stallworth finished 29-of-39 for 375 yards and seven touchdowns, while Rush hauled in three receiving scores and Martinez caught two touchdown receptions.
Four-seed Yuma Catholic will now host 5-seed Round Valley next Friday at Ricky Gwynn Stadium. Round Valley narrowly beat Wickenburg by the score of 20-16 Friday.
It’s the 15th straight quarterfinals appearance for the Shamrocks.
