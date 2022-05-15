Lilly Moreland of Gila Ridge High School has come a long way on the tennis court in a relatively short time.
When Moreland was about eight years of age, she was initially introduced to the sport by her grandparents. From that time up to her middle school years, Moreland would casually play tennis for fun, not necessarily for the competition. It was at that point in her life where she credits former Cibola tennis coach Duncan Phillips for encouraging her to pursue the sport with more passion and intensity.
“He gave me lessons and really saw the potential in my game.” Moreland tells The Yuma Sun. “He really helped me focus and pushed me to get better. Before him, I basically just thought of tennis as a hobby.”
Armed with a greater sense of purpose, Moreland unfortunately did not have a chance to fully showcase her talents as a freshman at Gila Ridge as the sports schedule was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But by the time her sophomore year rolled around in 2021, Moreland managed to work her way up to the top of the depth chart as Gila Ridge’s No. 1 singles player.
Living up to those lofty expectations as her team’s top player, she went undefeated in city competition that year. She repeated that feat this past season as a junior and compiled a 29-2 overall record which includes a 15-1 mark in singles play. According to Gila Ridge head coach Travis Bogart, Moreland is one of the top girls tennis players the city of Yuma has seen in recent memory.
“She is the most dominant player in the city in at least the last 10 years,” Bogart revealed. “She has never lost a match in the city in her three years and continues to get stronger and more skilled each year. Her effort and athleticism are always apparent and appreciated.”
When asked what the best aspect of her game is, Moreland believes it is her serve that separates her from other players in the region. She estimates that her serve can reach speeds of about 90 miles per hour. As for her favorite part about tennis, Moreland says it makes for quite the stress reliever.
“It the main physical activity that I like to do, so I get to stay in shape and relieve stress at the same time,” Moreland reveals.
Despite her success thus far, Moreland believes there is room for improvement. A two-time state qualifier for the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division I State Singles Tournament, Moreland won her first round match this past season due to forfeit. Then in the second round, she was defeated by eventual semifinalist Sydney Schnell of Desert Vista 1-6, 0-6.
Heading into her senior year, Moreland has aspirations of advancing further at the individual state tournament. Additionally, she would also like to be a part of a Gila Ridge team that maximizes its full potential in 2023.
“It was crazy to see all the top players at state competing in person, they looked perfect. Playing at that level was an unreal experience, but I would definitely like to make it past the second round next year,” she adds. “And as far as team goals are concerned, I’d like to get a closer bond with my teammates and put our best effort out there on the court next year.”