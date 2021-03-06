Kofa’s Carolina Moreno entered Saturday’s state championship bout with a 71-0 career record and was the two-time defending state champion at 126 pounds.
Eyeing the first three-peat in the AIA’s girls wrestling history, Moreno was beaten 4-3 by Casteel’s Isabelle Munoz.
“She wrestled a tough final match,” Kofa head coach Chris Polanco said. “It was a tough 4-3 match. We would have liked to have her as a three-time champ, but she has a pretty illustrious career at 71-1.”
Moreno finished the 2021 season with a 12-1 record.
In the 132 weight division, San Luis’ Jennifer Peralta set a program record on Saturday. Peralta became the highest finisher in school history after earning a third place finish.
Gila Ridge took three girls to the state tournament this weekend, however, none of them placed inside the top-60.
Kylee Gerber (106 pounds) and Jaymi Baker (132) each placed 8th in their respective weight classes. However, neither of them earned a trip to the podium despite their strong efforts.
“We fought hard in the constolation rounds,” Gila Ridge’s Abel Mejia said. “Overall, it was an awesome experience and mainly we’re looking forward to building a better women’s program for the future. These girls will be looked up to.”
Payton Kessler finished inside the top-12 for the Hawks on Saturday in the 145 weight division.
Baker finished the season with a 7-4 record, while Kessler finished 6-2 and Gerber posted an 11-2 season.
This was the first year the AIA welcomed programs to wrestle as teams, however, all the local girls competed as individuals.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.