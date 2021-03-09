With an offense as efficient as a well-oiled machine, the top-ranked San Luis Sidewinders blasted No. 16 Sandra Day O’Connor 7-1 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 6A boys soccer playoff game.
And it took less than three minutes before San Luis’ offense found the back of the net to begin the scoring as Erick Mejia headed a ball into the net off a corner kick.
“We talked about making sure we scored early to control the game a little bit more,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said.
The Sidewinders would not just control the game, they dominated as five different players combined to score the seven goals.
Moments later Ricardo Famania got free in a 1-on-1 situation against the Eagles’ goalkeeper and roped a liner into the bottom of the net.
The scoring continued to pile on for the No. 1 ranked team in the state.
Mejia would strike again before David Murillo and Angel Martinez each whistled shots past the goalie.
Murillo eventually added his second goal of the half after his dazzling footwork helped wiggle his way through the defense before delivering a rocket off the goalie’s hand and into the net.
Four different Sidewinders scored in the opening 20 minutes of the game to build a commanding 6-0 lead. Despite knowing what kind of talent Rojas has on the field, he was a little blindsided by the offensive efficiency in the opening frame.
“I definitely didn’t expect to score six goals in the first 20 minutes,” he admitted.
As shot after shot went in for San Luis in the early going, players continued to build off their momentum and seemingly executed better throughout the night.
“It’s just confidence,” Rojas said. “Especially after the first goal because they know they have the ability (to pour it on). They got the confidence and didn’t stop.”
The Sidewinders netted one more goal in the second half to tally their seven total goals.
After Mejia drew a penalty kick, San Luis’ Emmanuel Apodaca laced a kick into the bottom right side of the net for the final goal of the evening.
Rojas’ coaching technique of giving his players freedom offensively is a reason why his offense is successful, he said after the game.
“I can give them the space because they can all play,” he said. “They can play all positions upfront and I trust them really well with wherever they feel more confident on the field.”
The Sidewinders flashed their talent in front of the largest crowd on hand for a game this year at home. Each student-athlete was allotted four guests, and each spectator made their presence known.
“It was really different,” Rojas said. “It’s just been an empty stadium this year for most of the time. Now, with the fans, I think the emotional aspect of the game, the kids saw we had a lot of people and they felt it.”
While the offense was feeding off each other and the crowd, the Sidewinders’ defense played nearly flawless.
The experience on the backend eliminated almost every Eagles opportunity on their half of the field.
No. 1 San Luis will host No. 8 Desert Vista at home on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.