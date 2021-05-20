Whether Yuma Catholic’s junior pitcher Issac Araiza was hammering the strike zone on the mound or smothering pitches while in the box, it’s no surprise why Division I programs are eyeing him.
The San Diego State commit played third base when not on the mound and showcased his vacuum caliber glove in the hot corner. Essentially, Araiza can do it all.
His impressive play rewarded Araiza with the 2020-21 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Baseball Player of the Year honor.
“It’s obviously a big deal,” he said. “When (coach Curt Foppe) told me I won player of the year, I was in shock...I had a good year and it’s nice to get recognized.”
On the mound, Araiza compiled a 6-1 record while registering a sub 1.30 earned run average. He fanned 70 batters in just 42 innings of work and opposing batters struggled mightily, recording a .167 average when facing the 6-foot-5 Araiza.
“I just trust my stuff and go right at people,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in my fastball.”
And he was just as talented at the dish. The junior hit for a .479 average and drove in 15 runs.
“No one wants to be a PO (pitcher only),” Araiza quipped.
And he was far from it.
Araiza’s efforts this year helped the Shamrocks get to the 3A quarterfinals, with Araiza earning the victory in the first-round win over WInslow.
He went six innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out 11.
“He just comes right at you,” Foppe said. “But his stature on the mound...his presence is overwhelming at times. He throws hard and with the other stuff he has, he’s just really good. All of that put together when he’s on the mound, we’re going to get something good from him.”
In half of his eight starts, Araiza reached double-digit strikeouts and he never threw less than four innings in a game he started.
While double dutying, Araiza hit .333 with seven RBIs and three runs.
“His bat in the lineup is just a force,” Foppe said.
Araiza’s physical appearance is college ready. His demeanor on the mound and approach at the plate is well-worthy of his commitment to SDSU.
However, there’s some work to be done before he enters the next level and Foppe is confident his ace pitcher will plan the right offseason program.
“We just need to fine tune what he does,” he said. “And polish some things up. He’s getting stronger too and that shows his progression in getting to where he wants to be.”
During the summer and fall offseason, Araiza is on a travel ball team and will be attending plenty of showcases to display his talented skillset.
“You have to play against college guys,” he said. “And if I want to play at the next level, I have to face next-level caliber guys.”
While Araiza preps for his senior season over the next few months, he already has lofty expectations for his final year as a Shamrock.
“Everyone has the same goal to win the championship,” he said. “That’s the goal.”