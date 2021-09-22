Losing isn’t the goal in any sport.
However, a lot more can be learned about a team in a loss than a win and that’s what’s staring the Yuma Catholic football team in the face.
“It definitely woke us up and we’re not the best team out there,” junior quarterback Richard Stallworth said. “But it's a game where we can pick up on how well we compare against the top teams in the 3A. We found out where we are weak and where we are strong.”
YC (3-1) was beaten by American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North last Friday 28-25. It’s the first regular season loss the Shamrocks have suffered since Oct. 18, 2019.
The opponent? ALA-Gilbert North (4-0).
Unlike 2019, this Shamrocks team has a state championship-caliber roster and the panic button isn’t being hit.
“It’s a help getting punched in the mouth (this early),” Stallworth said. “It woke everyone up. We’re working that much harder to get better. Everyone hates the feeling of losing, and since we got it early, I don’t think we want to feel it again.”
Before allowing 28 points in Friday’s loss, the Shamrocks’ defense had pitched three consecutive shutouts. Coach Rhett Stallworth’s defensive unit got pushed around and allowed a season-high 304 yards on the ground. The challenge gets tougher for YC because they won’t have starting defensive end Jaxson Jones and middle linebacker Zach Casteneda for most of the remaining regular season games.
But the motto is ‘next man up” for this team.
“Our young bucks need to step it up,” junior Justin Erath said. “And play the way we know they can.”
“We’re just going to plug (the new guys in there) and get them more reps,” senior defensive back D.J Sakay added. “We still have other guys …. Jaxson and Zach are big losses, but we’ve got guys filling in and they’ll be ready to go. We’re a good defense.”
The Achilles heel for the Shamrocks’ defense is tackling in the opening field and a quick turnaround will be needed if they want to win Friday. After allowing an abysmal 304 yards on the ground last week, YC faces a Mohave (3-1) offense that is built on the ground.
Sophomore quarterback Johnathan Williams, a 6-foot, 230-pound sophomore, is averaging over 10 yards per carry and 218 yards per game on the ground.
“If we go back to tackling, we will be fine,” Sakay said. “With how big (their quarterback is) we have to be able to tackle him and let the linebackers finish him off.”