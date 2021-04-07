Welcome back, Arizona Western – and Najeeb Muhammad.
The freshman guard from Las Vegas (Nev.) dazzled in the Matadors’ return to competition.
AWC (10-3 overall) has played only once since March 7, but the Second-seeded Matadors didn’t miss a beat in large part to Muhammad’s season-high 26 points as AWC rolled Central Arizona 77-60 in the ACCAC’s Region I semifinals.
“It was just my teammates and coaches believing in me,” Muhammad said. “When we went two guards at the point, we were tough to beat.”
The combo of talent leading the charge was essentially unstoppable in the 17-point margin of victory.
Arizona Western’s backcourt stroked the deep ball and finished 12-of-25 from behind the arc.
Muhammad, a first team All-ACCAC selection, was 6-for-6 in that area and feasted on Central Arizona’s defense. Whether it was AWC’s James Dunlop or Yaxel Lendeborg setting the high-screen, Muhammad had his way with the opposing defender.
In the first half, Central’s primary defender went over the top of the screen, allowing Muhammad to slip inside the arc and bury three 15-foot elbow jumpers.
But then the Vaqueros adjusted. Instead, the defender went below the screen and well, left Muhammad open from deep.
“That was disrespectful,” Muhammad quipped.
En route to the 26 points, the freshman finished 10-of-12 from the floor.
“He was getting good looks and making shots,” AWC head coach Charles Harral said. “He’s been pretty good all year.”
The lack of competition minutes didn’t alter the Matadors’ gameplan entering Wednesday’s showdown against the Vaqueros. Playing Central Arizona for the fourth time this season, AWC continued to crash the boards and get out in transition.
In the fast break, Leo Gerardo executed his role to perfection. He went 4-for-6 from deep and knocked down several momentum swinging jumpers.
“That’s (Leo’s) role,” Harral said. “We want him shooting threes.”
Despite Dunlop getting the start at center, Lendeborg provided 13 pivotal minutes off the bench for the Matadors. The 6-foot-7 freshman finished perfect from the floor (5-of-5) and notched his fourth double-figure game of the season. He also collected eight rebounds.
Lendeborg is a change-of-pace interior presence for AWC and provides a lot of athleticism on both ends of the floor.
“(Lendeborg) is my guy,” Muhammad said. “We’re on him at practice because he can be goofy, but when he’s serious, we know he has all the talent in the world.”
Not only did the Matadors flourish offensively and shoot 50% from the floor, AWC’s defensive presence stymied Central’s offensive attack.
First team All-ACCAC selection Brenton Woods, who dropped a season-high 30 points against AWC earlier in the year, was limited to 17 points in the loss. Most of his buckets came when the game was out of reach.
The Matadors forced Woods into eight turnovers and frustrated the guard all night. Malik Salahuddin and Muhammad had the defensive duties on the prolific scorer.
“Malik and Najeeb are our two best on-ball defenders,” Harral said. “And we kind of highlighted Woods (in the game plan). He’s a good player....And in the playoffs defensively, you’re going to have to want it more than the other guy and we did that tonight.”
Now, the Matadors, who advanced to the Region I Final fifth consecutive year, will travel to Cochise on Saturday for an opportunity to punch their ticket to the NJCAA Tournament.
The Matadors and Apaches split the regular season series, with each team winning on their home floor.
Cochise has had a lot more game minutes in the last month than Arizona Western, but coach Harral liked what he saw on Wednesday and hopes to continue the momentum into Saturday’’s win-or-go-home clash.
“Just like we talked about tonight, the (outcome) will be determined on how hard we want to play defense and how confident we are on offense,” he said.
