News from the Arizona Game and Fish Department gave credit to the remote water measuring sensor that saved bighorn sheep in the Chocolate Mountains near Yuma, indicating that a wildlife water catchment – critical to wildlife survival – was dry. They reported, “The sensors, developed and installed by the United States Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), deliver timely, remote notifications of significant water loss. Concerned for the well-being of the animals, an AZGFD team, Mike Rice and John Hervert, hiked, in scorching heat, nearly 2 miles of steep terrain to assess the situation. (This is not a catchment that is generally hiked in the summer heat). Upon arrival, the team discovered the empty water catchment and 15 bighorn sheep standing nearby. A broken pipe was responsible for the water shortage. The team mitigated the problem by turning on a back-up water system. Multi-agency collaboration is credited for the successful effort. As Michael Sumner, region IV Yuma supervisor, said, “It wasn’t so much a rescue as it was a success story of several things that went right and ended up saving some sheep.” He explained how “Rain is unpredictable in southwest Arizona and this requires innovative approaches and partnerships to protect wildlife by continuing to foster our relationship with our partners at U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground who adapted existing range equipment to monitor these water sensors. Sumner explained, “The Chocolate tank on YPG in GMU 43B is a bighorn sheep water tank that is typically monitored via aircraft due to difficult road access and a steep, 1.6 mile hike to the site. During the last several years, the volume of the old system on the mountain has proven insufficient to make it through summer due to drier conditions and increasing use. Costly water hauling operations requiring a helicopter had become more common and resulted in the region (Richard Myers and John Hervert working with YPG) adding a new back-up system to the site in 2019, that can be turned on when the old system is in danger of going dry. This was a labor intensive project – no way to get heavy equipment up the mountain – but with their help, we added several thousand gallons of additional water storage in a back-up system. Fortunately the failure this summer was discovered quickly and we didn’t lose any sheep.”
Sumner further explained, “Prior to this, YPG personnel began exploring a concept for developing some remote monitoring devices to use on waters on the range with difficult access. They were able to deploy the solar powered units that work with existing infrastructure on the range to provide real time water level data. A few weeks ago we received a notice that the tank was dry. This was unexpected as it previously had plenty of water and no pending dry date. Without the real-time data from the electronic water measuring system, AZGFD would have not found the failure for weeks, which could have resulted in the death of bighorn sheep and other wild animals. In total, YPG has developed and installed four remote sensors on its property, where AZGFD manages several water catchments.
Region IV’s Mike Rice and John Hervert had suspected the monitoring equipment may have malfunctioned and decided to hike into the catchment to make sure it hadn’t experienced an unexpected failure. When they arrived, they encountered the bighorn sheep standing near the dry drinker. The manifold pipe connecting it to the tank had broken and there were signs of corrosion in the galvanized pipe which they suspect finally gave way when a sheep used it as a stepping stone to the edge of the drinker. Fortunately the new backup system was full and a simple turn of the valve provided water for the thirsty bighorns.” If you’d like more information, contact Mike Sumner at Yuma’s Region IV office of Game and Fish at 928-341-4040 or call Sumner at 928-580-8076 or email msumner@azgfd.gov.
FISH FINDINGS
• The Riley family benefit bass derby: The latest report from Blake Hash who with Clint Fraser and two others took care of the benefit bass derby with $6,000 along with many prayers to give to the Riley family in their time of need. Blake wrote, “Wow! What a day! The Riley family benefit bass derby has concluded. To start off, I want to thank the Yuma and surrounding area communities for your support. I learned of a terrible situation for a great friend and family and decided to share a post to support the cause about a month ago. Within minutes, Richard Gill Jr. responded to me and said let’s do something. We got the ball rolling and everybody within the Yuma and Imperial Valley jumped in and kept the ball rolling. We had a lot of businesses and individuals reach out to help for the cause. Raffle donations came in, cash donations came in and people entered the tournament. Huge thank you to Danny Woods, Blake Hash and Edgar Torres for opening up The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop to be the centralized location to accept these gifts and entries and keep everything in such an organized manner. We got all official and did the raffle last night at the Hideaway on Facebook Live. If you haven’t watched it, jump on the Hideaway page and see what you won, those items are available to be picked up from the shop. Now let’s talk about numbers – got to the shop Saturday for the raffle and to help collect entries and was very grateful to see $2,000 raised in raffle ticket sales, another $1,620 in cash donations and 16 boats signed up for the tournament. Got to the river this morning and had another 8 boats enter up so that put us at 24 boats – that made $1,200 in payout and $1,200 to the Riley family in tournament entries. The teams were released to fish and came in by 2 p.m. for weigh in. The big winners were first place Chad/Bob Benton, 22.62 lbs; second place Lynn Domby/Robert Murray 19.84 lbs; third place Josh Hodges/Bo Williams 16.77 lbs. Big fish honors went to Chad/Bob Benton with their 7.16 lb. fish. First place received cash and also Taipan Rods donated by Richard Gill Jr. at Precision Fire and also by Simon Apodaca at Taipan Rods. Big fish winner also received a Taipan rod matched with a Shimano reel donated by Robby Ballew. Huge thank you to these sponsors. The weigh in happened and I announced the winners and went to distribute the cash winnings and all winners refused to take the cash winnings and donated back to the Riley family. It was a very humbling situation for me and lots of people that were there to witness the weigh in. I want to thank you for reminding us all what this life is all about. With the raffle totaling $2,000 in sales, cash donations totaling $1,620 and tournament totaling $2,400 in entries, we, as a community, will be sending the Riley family $6,020. Just completely amazed by everybody. Thank you all for your support for this great cause and keep the Riley family in your thoughts and prayers.”
• Amendments proposed to fishing regulations: The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is proposing amendments to Commission Order 40 (sport fishing bag and possession limits, special regulations, and specific closures) for calendar years 2021 and 2022. The public is invited to review online at azgfd.gov and comment on the proposed changes. Comments or suggestions can be submitted until 5 p.m. Aug. 28, either by email to fishregscomments@azgfd.gov, or by mail to Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn: Fisheries Branch, c/o Andy Clark, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. The amendments are scheduled to be presented to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission at its Sept. 25-26 meeting. I haven’t found any changes that might affect Yuma area fishing waters!
• Flathead catfish tips: When seeking out various types of fish, it’s good to have some general knowledge about not only that particular species preferred habitat but also about its habits, food preferences, and lifestyle in general. While it’s not common for humans to think about animals and fish having a “lifestyle”, the idea is quite important to determining the best tactics to use in hunting or fishing for a species. This is definitely true of certain types of catfish, especially flathead catfish. Fishing for catfish is a popular sport throughout the United States, but tactics for catching different types of catfish vary greatly.For example, most catfish are considered to be opportunistic feeders. This means that they are literally scavengers, seeking out the easiest meals they can find. They’ll eat other hunters’ “leftovers” – pieces of dead fish and other bits and bobbles – to avoid having to hunt down food. They’ll survive off insects and invertebrates native to their waters, and they’ll even eat plants to satisfy their hunger. However, flatheads are different, meaning that flathead catfish fishing requires a different approach.
Flatheads are not simply scavengers. While they would not turn down an opportunistic meal, they are predators and prefer to hunt down live fish. They are also one of the largest breeds of catfish around, growing regularly to sizes of three or four feet in length and weighing up to 100 pounds. Therefore, unlike many smaller species of catfish, you’ll need heftier equipment and specialized bait to attract these monsters. Flathead catfish fishing requires live bait. In fact, the live bait you use should be sizeable in order to attract the flatheads because they do not appreciate a small meal. While you can use invertebrates, like worms, you will have to stuff your hook with several night crawlers to increase your chances of drawing in a flathead. More useful bait would consist of large minnows or small shad and carp, as these are typically included in their diet anyway. If you choose not to use live bait to attract a flathead catfish, fishing with stink bait is probably the only way to attract your catch. This works on occasion because catfish find food mostly based on smell rather than sight, and large chicken livers or other rotting stink bait foods will permeate the water and draw in your prey. The best places for flathead catfish fishing are deep pools located in moving waters (lakes, rivers, streams, canals, etc), where the water is cloudy. However, they do not enjoy fast currents. These fish do not school and will usually be found as loners, though they can pile up in dammed areas on some occasions. The most common areas of the country to find flathead catfish fishing with good results are the Great Lakes (mostly the lower areas), the Mississippi River (especially any pools or slow-moving areas off the main river), and in the Gulf Coast states. In Texas, it’s not unusual to catch a 50-pounder in a day’s work. In Florida, the flathead is not a native catfish species and has mostly been illegally introduced into area waters.
During all night hours, flatheads will come to shallow waters, looking for food, and having a trotline with several hooks resting here can almost guarantee good results. Keep in mind that landing your trophy flathead is going to be much more difficult than finding a channel or blue cat of interest, simply because of their lifestyle. Dan ended his tip with, “I believe all fishermen have a certain bond that non-fishermen just don’t understand and I consider it my duty to help people get more enjoyment out of fishing. Catching lots of big cats is one way to get lots of enjoyment out of it – but it’s really more than that. Appreciating nature, companionship, and the thrill of the hunt – a very primal thrill – ingrained into our instincts.” Gone Fishin’, Dan Eggertsen. When you ‘think catfishing,’ check out OldSchoolFishingSecrets.com/go/oscatf/friday/list”.
FISHING CLUBS
• Still no updates for current fishing tournaments other than The Hideaway but check with Desert Anglers bass club. Contact Michael Obney at 928-750-7081 or visit desertanglers@yahoo.com, American Bass – Yuma region with Bill Clothier at 928-919-0304, or YVRGC with Travis Hurley at 803-463-3655. You might also stop by and check with The Hideaway on east 16th Street as you leave Yuma – also, a good time to ask fishing questions you might have. Some of the fishing clubs have their sign-up sheets at the store as well. Once COVID-19 is gone, we’ll all be glad to hit the water again with fishing pole and be so very glad it’s over and done with although we can still fish as long as distance for safety and masks are put to work and give others lots of space so they can enjoy it as well.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: Even with school not being in session until fall, if you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these youngsters who are already members of this club for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 928-580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168. Now that virus problem restrictions are partially lifted in Arizona, you might even be able to get together with them during summer months if they go fishing at all to get an early start for school to be in session again this fall.
• The Hideaway Bait & Tackle tournaments: The latest tournament in progress at the Hideaway is the August tournament “Big Fish Takes All” that began Aug. 1. Give the shop a call at 928-783-0010 or stop by to see if you can still sign up for this one even though it already started. If that doesn’t work, call Robby Ballew at 928-919-2453 with questions. You might also ask him about the Bordertown Bait Shop while you have him on the phone.
SHOOTING SPORTS
• Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Stanley Gourley reports two new schedules for shooting sports will hopefully begin soon. The first is for the last shoot of the 2019-20 training year as we did not get the opportunity to have our last day of competition and awards. And, that can only happen if the state and UofA restrictions are lifted, TBD. Gourley’s new contact phone number is 928-388-8995. I have the schedule that appeared in my column in case you would like a copy or call Gourley if you have questions. I’ll include the full schedule again in this column just prior to September. In the meantime, if you’re interested in the shooting sports with 4-H, contact the Yuma 4-H office to learn about a club you might join to be eligible for the shooting sports season coming up.
• The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Summer shooting matches have resumed with new hours from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others. Recommend members have his/her own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others. Disinfectant voice release equipment after each use. Limit 5 persons per range. Clubhouse and classroom are closed, bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or checks. Soda, Gatorade and water only are available. Should the number of COVID-19 victims in our community significantly increase in the coming weeks, it may be necessary to close our facility again. Keep check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0304.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) are not shooting until further notice. Call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 928-580-1836 for answers to questions.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Scheduled matches are done until fall but the range is open daylight to dusk for shooting practice for those interested. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 to learn what their plans are.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on archery shoots from 7 to 10 a.m. each Sunday (summer hours) with monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, here’s a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net, also visit southwestbowhunters.net.
