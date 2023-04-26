Arizona Western Baseball (29-16, 22-14) used a strong start in game one from Brady Nelson and a five-run ninth inning in game two to sweep a doubleheader with Cochise (34-20, 18-18) on Tuesday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field, winning game one 5-1 before coming from behind to take the second game 8-7.

Brady Nelson allowed just one unearned run over seven innings in game one, tossing a complete game to earn the win in the opener.

