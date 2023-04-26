Arizona Western Baseball (29-16, 22-14) used a strong start in game one from Brady Nelson and a five-run ninth inning in game two to sweep a doubleheader with Cochise (34-20, 18-18) on Tuesday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field, winning game one 5-1 before coming from behind to take the second game 8-7.
Brady Nelson allowed just one unearned run over seven innings in game one, tossing a complete game to earn the win in the opener.
Arizona Western scored two runs in the first inning thanks to a Wesley Estrella RBI double and a Tyler Leroy sacrifice fly before adding a third run in the fourth inning on a Jared Davis single to push the lead to 3-0.
Cochise cut the lead to 3-1 on a double in the fifth inning but Nelson limited the damage holding two Apaches’ base runners in scoring position.
Davis drove in the Matadors’ fourth run of the game in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly and the Matadors upped the lead to 5-1 on a Robert Miranda RBI single.
Davis finished the opener 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs batted in while Estrella went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the win.
Estrella finished the second with three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI single in the Matadors’ five-run ninth inning.
Max Milner kept the Apaches off the scoreboard until the fourth inning when Cochise struck first with a solo homer and added another run in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead.
After Cochise scored four runs in the eighth inning, the Matadors got on the board in the bottom half scoring three runs thanks to RBI doubles from Miranda and Estrella and a sacrifice fly.
Cochise added a run in the ninth while the Matadors answered in a big way in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring five runs. Ben Fierenzi doubled in a pair of runs to tie the game at seven before Gabriel Perez grounded a single into left field to score Fierenzi, giving the Matadors the 8-7 win.
Fierenzi went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI while Miranda finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the win.