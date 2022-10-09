Lying on an examination table in an urgent care facility in Tempe, Joe Daily watched the on-staff doctor walk in, take one look at the 19-year-old, and ask, “Are you religious?”
Those were the first words out of Dr. James Nicolas’ mouth.
“I’ve been to church a couple of times … uh huh,” replied Daily.
The doctor’s next words were, “You need to start praying. This is some serious stuff.”
Daily, then a sophomore at Arizona State University, was diagnosed with bacterial meningococcal meningitis, which, according to the World Health Organization, is fatal in one in 10 cases.
Fortunately for Daily, his doctor had just returned from a six-month trip to Africa with Doctors Without Borders, where he had dealt specifically with bacterial meningococcal meningitis. He recognized it immediately in Daily and began the appropriate treatment.
“That’s what saved my life,” said Daily.
As it turns out, however, surviving that ordeal was not the biggest challenge Daily would face in his life, and it’s not the only one he’s overcome.
Daily was born with a genetic hearing disability, which has caused a life-long speech impairment – but that has not stopped the Yuman from becoming a successful high school instructor, high school basketball coach and now an administrator at Kofa High School.
This past fall, Daily took over as the Kings’ athletic director and looking back, he said his hearing disability is what made him a stronger person.
Surviving his bout with meningococcal meningitis was pretty noteworthy too, but it is not what defines Joe Daily.
“I’ll never be offended to talk about my disability. If anything, it makes me who I am today,” said Daily in an interview with the Yuma Sun.
“I’m tougher because of it. I had to work twice as hard as my peers.”
That is what defines Joe Daily.
The youngest of four children in his family, Daily was diagnosed with a hearing impairment when he was a baby. His older sister, one of his two brothers and two cousins deal with the same affliction.
Although he was not completely deaf, Daily needed electronic assistance in the form of hearing aids. And because of the hearing loss, he has a lisp.
He survived the bout with bacterial meningococcal meningitis, but there was an after-effect: the illness made his hearing worse.
But Daily is undaunted. He’s met every challenge.
For example, when he was going to enter the sixth grade, he told his parents he wasn’t going to wear his hearing aids to school. Keep in mind that at the time, hearing aids weren’t like they are today – they weren’t out of sight, out of mind. And Daily was a little self conscious.
While in elementary school, his mother would tie fishing line on his hearing aids and connect them to the back of his shirt with a safety pin.
“They said when I would go out to play I’d just flip them off and they’d dangle on the back of my shirt while I played soccer, or whatever it was we were playing that day,” said Daily with laugh.
“But as a teenager, going into your teenage years, I wanted to refuse to wear my hearing aids,” recalled Daily.
“I thought of myself as a decent student but I knew if I took them out, it would be harder for me to listen. But they were the big ones, and my parents made a deal with me. They said, ‘You sit in the front of every class and you better have all As and Bs, get good grades, otherwise you are going to have to put those hearing aids back on.’”
Deal!
“So I had to work through junior high and high school, I felt like twice as hard,” said Daily, “because I had to be in front and I always had to talk to the teacher before the school year started and say, ‘Hey, I need to sit in the front,’ because if I’d sit in the back I wouldn’t hear the right words being said.”
That worked until he got to Arizona State University, and one of his first classes was in a stadium seating classroom for 650 students. Daily sat in the front row all right, but the acoustics were so bad Daily could not hear a thing the professor was saying.
Fortunately for Daily, ASU’s disability program services helped Daily make the adjustments to be able to hear his lecturers.
“And it kind of clicked for me from there, I think I kind of grew up a little bit in college, not worrying about what people thought,” said Daily. “I thought, ‘Hey I need to get an education, I want to become a teacher one day.’”
And a coach.
Daily played basketball and baseball at Kofa and was a standout athlete. There were a few obstacles that came with competing without wearing hearing aids, thus not being able to hear – like not hearing the whistle during a basketball game and continuing on while everyone else was stopped, or not hearing an umpire’s call of ball or strike, and feeling self-conscious about asking what the call was out of fear of upsetting the umpire – but Daily did not let any of that keep him from playing up to his potential.
It was in basketball, though, that Daily decided he wanted to become a coach. He said that during his four years at Kofa he had seven head varsity coaches, and that is what inspired him, or rather drove him to become a coach so that his players would not have to go through the same experience.
“That’s one of the reasons why I went to school and why I wanted to be a teacher, specifically a PE teacher, but I also wanted to be a coach and I really wanted to make sure that there were kids in Yuma that wouldn’t have to go through something similar to what I went through,” said Daily.
And he was true to his word.
After four years of teaching what was then known as “Adaptive PE,” which is working with students with special needs in physical education, and doing some coaching at Kofa following his graduation from ASU, Daily was recommended for the head basketball coaching job at Gila Ridge High School. There he was the Hawks’ head coach for 10 years, amassing a 151-131 record and taking three teams to post-season play.
“I felt I was able to establish stability with the kids out there,” said Daily.
He also continued to teach Adaptive PE.
Although Daily has now moved into an administrative position, nothing has changed for him professionally or philosophically.
“I felt I could help lead, to make athletics better,” said Daily. “I’m still listening, learning, taking it one day at a time.
“Administration life is definitely different. I love it. It’s a challenge, it’s fast paced. I’m trying to make athletics a positive learning experience.”
And he continues to not let his imperfections keep him from getting the job done at every turn.
“Nowadays I have no problem. Not that I joke around about it, but I have a lisp, you can tell, and if I don’t focus on my pronunciation it really comes out,” said Daily. “When I’m tired my ’s’ sound is really bad.
“And people say, ‘You talk funny, do you have a retainer?’ They don’t know that I have a hearing disability. But if I take the time to explain it to them, they’re like, ‘Oh that’s great.’
“It’s really nice, as a teacher and as an administrator that I can use that as a talking tool with my students, especially those students who have disabilities who I can relate to, ‘Oh, hey, I’ve got hearing aids so I kind of know how you feel.’”
But it wasn’t like that at first.
“For me it was humbling, it was like, I had a disability, but some of these students had severe, profound disabilities that they wouldn’t get to play sports like I got to do. A hearing aid wouldn’t fix it.
“They were small gains but they were huge gains. They made me appreciate life a little bit more.”