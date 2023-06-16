LIGA SNYDER 1

The logos of the league and the teams that will compete in the inaugural tournament of the SWL, in September and October, in San Luis R.C.

 Courtesy Photo

Just across the border, a new local baseball opportunity is looking to blossom this fall.

Over the past 30 years, professional baseball has dwindled in Yuma County and beyond. The San Diego Padres moved spring training facilities in 1993, the Arizona Winter League folded in 2013 and the Fiesta Winter League was disbanded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

