Just across the border, a new local baseball opportunity is looking to blossom this fall.
Over the past 30 years, professional baseball has dwindled in Yuma County and beyond. The San Diego Padres moved spring training facilities in 1993, the Arizona Winter League folded in 2013 and the Fiesta Winter League was disbanded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The founder of the FWL, San Luis resident Gary Snyder, hopes to revive the spirit of professional baseball in the area with the creation of the Southern Winter League, which will play host to aspiring pros both local and international just across the border in San Luis Rio Colorado this fall.
“We are promoting the culture of baseball with our league,” Snyder said. “Growing up here it’s not easy to see professional players unless you drive hours to see the Diamondbacks or the Padres. This opportunity gives local players a change to display their talents, as well as young baseball fans and their families to see a legitimate, professional product.”
Snyder originally hoped to kickstart his second attempt at a winter league in the Yuma area, but lack of capable facilities forced him to the other side of the border, where he found the recently-built, 7,000-seat ballpark in Bosque de la Ciudad, on the south side of the city, once home to the Algodoneros de San Luis of the Liga Norte de Mexico. The move has also gained a lot of local momentum in terms of sponsorship, as well as help from local tourism to ensure safe travel for fans crossing the border for a game.
“We wanted to host the league in Yuma, but the quality of the stadium is much, much better on the other side of the border,” Snyder said. “The Yuma facility wasn’t exactly what we needed, and we get that with this stadium. When I jumped to Mexico, I also got nothing but support – the state governor, local tourism and businesses all reached out. This is a great opportunity at a state of the art ballpark.”
Earlier this year, the only remaining independent professional development league, the Liga Norte de Mexico, folded, leaving countless rookies and prospects unable to climb the baseball ranks. Snyder hopes to bridge that gap, giving players a chance to face legitimate competition while also receiving as much exposure as possible.
“Most professional summer and winter leagues operate with a business mindset, developing talent and selling them to the United States for a profit,” Snyder explained. “Our goal is to help all of these rookies and prospects and even local players to develop their skills so they can go play anywhere for their own benefit.”
The player base of the league will be extremely diverse, as Snyder is recruiting players from not just Mexico and the U.S., but also Central and South America, Europe and even as far away as Japan. He recently wrapped up recruiting trips to Switzerland and the United Kingdom as well.
With an open mind and a love for baseball, Snyder explained that everyone is welcome to the league, so much so that he’s signed several female pitchers from the Mexican National Team to participate.
“At the end of the day, I just want to open baseball up for everyone,” he said. “Baseball shouldn’t have a maximum amount of foreign participation like the Mexican Leagues uphold. Baseball is baseball. It shouldn’t be a cultural clash, nor have a gender. If both genders can compete and be competitive, that’s all I care about.”
Local players have also been encouraged to participate as long as they are over 18 years of age. However, receiving payment to play in a professional league can nullify college eligibility. For this reason, Snyder offers the chance to play, but also for potential recruitment to local junior colleges.
Four teams will participate in the month-long season beginning Sept. 11. The local team made up of Mexican and Central American players will be the Datilerors, or Dates. American prospects will play for the Yellow Sox, Canadian prospects for the Maples and Japanese players for the Samurai.
Around the time play begins, several showcases will be held for the league. On Sept. 14, the champions of the Mexican Pacific League, the Cañeros de Los Mochis, will face off with the Arizona Western College baseball squad in San Luis at Joe Orduño Park, the first time AWC has faced off with a professional team of Triple-A caliber or above. Other showcases include the Cañeros facing off with the SWL’s All-Stars, as well as prospect teams from Mexicali and San Luis Rio Colorado.
The SWL will run from Sept. 11 to early October, playing every day during that period. All games will be broadcasted in both English and Spanish with multi-camera streams on various platforms. You can follow the league on social media and at www.southernwinterleague.com.