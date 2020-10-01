It’s been five years since Yuma Catholic’s won an Arizona Interscholastic Association state championship, but that hasn’t deterred the team’s confidence.
Despite posting their worst record since 2001 last year (6-4), the Shamrocks’ goals remain the same.
“(The) expectation again is to compete for a state title,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “Anything short of that is a disappointment. Our kids have been working hard.”
Stallworth – in his 3rd year, 12th total (two stints) – is far too familiar being in the postseason. The Shamrocks have made it to the AIA playoffs in 18 consecutive years – including three state titles during his time.
The Shamrocks’ usually potent and high powered offense will have a new signal caller after losing Gage Reese to graduation. Stallworth’s son, Richard, will command the quarterback duties.
Despite losing two of their top three rushers and two of their top four pass catchers, plenty of experience surrounds the sophomore quarterback.
“He’s doing well,” coach Stallworth said of Richard. “At the end of the day, when you’ve got a sophomore at the quarterback helm, you’ve got concerns with maturity and experience issues but at the same time he has experienced guys around to help elevate that. He’s one of those people I go out of the way to throw adversity at to make sure he doesn’t crumble when the spotlight is on him.”
Richard is comfortable having his dad as the head coach, he uses the opportunity as a teaching method to learn more about the offense at home instead of just the practice field.
Richard, who’ll make his first career varsity start, certainly doesn’t lack confidence headed into Friday’s matchup against Phoenix Christian.
“I really think I can take the game plan, and they don’t need to simplify the playbook just because I’m a sophomore,” he said. “I feel like our offense and defense are both ready to take it a step further. We’re more disciplined and we’re ready to take it all the way.”
Jonah Leon, Austin Rush, Mario Martinez and Devin Schmidt-Black are the returning playmakers in this offense.
“We have weapons all over the field,” Richard added. “We have a very explosive offense and I believe we’re going to do some damage.”
Defensively, the Shamrocks are young.
Leon, a two-way player, will see plenty of action at safety and will use his senior experience to help boost a defense that allowed 32.8 points per game in the 2019 regular season.
“I’ve been taking on a leadership role,” he said. “We’re pretty disciplined for the most. Our secondary we really know what to do. Our front seven is young, but aggressive and I’m confident in them. We let some teams score on us last year that shouldn’t have happened. We just have to step it up.”
YC kicks off their season tonight on the road against Phoenix Christian. The Cougars were state runners-up in the 2A conference last year and provide a quick test for the Shamrocks.
It’s imperative the Shamrocks get off to a fast start.
“We need a win, there’s no doubt,” coach Stallworth said. “If we don’t beat this team, we will have no business vying for the championship later on. But it is huge because they have a talented team. They’re a tough, hard-nosed team.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.