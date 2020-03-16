There will be no more Arizona Western College baseball or softball this spring. Perhaps there will still be high school athletics at some point, though.
The National Junior College Athletic Association on Monday announced that it is canceling the remainder of its spring sports season due to the coronavirus outbreak, while the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced that it is suspending all competition through March 28.
The NJCAA is also canceling basketball championships that were never played.
In a press release issued by the NJCAA, Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO, said: “In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year. As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes.”
The NJCAA also announced that spring-sport student-athletes would not be charged with a year of eligibility for this year.
The news ends what was a promising season for the Arizona Western softball team (21-6 overall, 14-4 ACCAC), which was ranked No. 11 in the final NJCAA Division I poll released March 9.
AWC’s baseball team, meanwhile, finishes at 17-10 overall and 7-7 conference.
At the high school level, the AIA was not ready to go quite as far following an executive board meeting Monday.
A press release issued by the AIA stated: “The AIA Executive Board, at this time, has decided not to postpone or cancel the spring championship season. The governor’s office and the state health department have recommended a two-week suspension of school and activities. If this timeframe holds true, it should hopefully not impact postseason tournaments.”
State tournaments for most baseball/softball conferences are currently slated to begin in early May; if that timeline holds, and competition resumes at the earliest possible date — the week of March 30 — it would leave roughly a month to complete the regular season.