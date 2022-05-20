Sixteen top softball teams from around the country are converging in Yuma next week to compete in the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Softball Championship.
Arizona Western College and the City of Yuma will be hosting the tournament, which will be held from May 24-28, at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, 1700 E. 8th St. The championship event will kick off on Sunday at 7 p.m. with a home run derby, where some of the best home run hitters in the nation will take aim at the skyline of the Yuma Foothills.
Games begin Tuesday at noon. Top-seeded Florida Southwestern will take on Georgia Military, the 16th seed (on Field 1). Chattanooga State (TN) lands the 8th seed and will play the 9th seed Southern Idaho (Field 6) at noon as well.
At 2:00 p.m., Field 1 will feature Odessa (TX) as the 5th overall seed taking on San Jacinto (TX), the 12th seed. Also at 2:00 p.m., Field 6 will see the 4th seed Seminole State (OK) take on Lake Land (IL), the 13th seed.
The 4:00 p.m. games will see Wallace State (AL), the third overall seed, matchup with the 14th seed Paris (TX) on Field 1. Field 6 will feature #6 Butler (KS) against Central Florida, the 11th seed.
The final batch of games for the evening will start at 6:00 p.m. when the 7th seed McLennan (TX) plays 10th seed Crowder (MO) on Field 1. Field 6 will see the 2nd seed Yavapai (AZ) take on No. 15 Snead State (AL).
A 5-day pass can be purchased at the gate, giving you access to the entire event ($50 for adults and $40 for seniors/youth). A day pass is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors/youth. Children under the age of 12 can enter for free. Entrance to the home run derby is also free.