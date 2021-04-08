Shaking off Tuesday’s loss to Kofa, the Cibola Raiders returned home and faced in-town rival Gila Ridge.
The 15th ranked Raiders were poised to win their sixth match of the season. And leading the way for Cibola was Joel Alvarado, the lone senior on the team.
Alvarado cruised to a 6-0,6-0 victory over Gila Ridge’s Gavin Zaroff and helped the Raiders earn a 6-3 team win on Thursday.
“(Alvarado) was really focused today,” Cibola head coach George Davis said. “He’s been tough all year...Today, he played real well and really took it to them 6-0,6-0. Happy to see the improvement.”
Whether it was Alvarado’s whipping serve or touch around the net, he made his performance look effortless.
“We’ve been working on attacking the short ball and putting the volley away,” Davis noted. “(Alvarado) did a great job in doing that today, and really our entire team did too. We’re trying to play some offense and get the other team on their heels”
Back on March 18 the two teams split the singles matches 3-3. However, on Thursday, the top five Raiders earned wins in their matches.
Matthew Davis (6-2,6-0), Diego Servin (6-3,6-1), Brody Clarkson (4-6,6-4, 10-7) and Owen Gillette (4-6,6-4,10-7) clinched the victory with their performances in the singles matches.
“Gila Ridge is pretty solid from top to bottom,” Davis said. “Both Owen and Brody both really came through for us.”
Isaiah Harrington was the lone Hawk to scrap out a singles win.
The duo of Servin/Davis for Cibola took home an 8-1 win in doubles, while Zaroff/Allen Roth edged the Raiders 9-8. Blake Thomas/Harrington won their doubles match for Gila Ridge 8-4.
Cibola checked in Thursday at No. 15 in the first AIA Division I rankings of the season.
With three consecutive matches against Phoenix area programs, Davis is excited to see the growth in his team.
“This (stretch) will show us where we are at,” he said. “Being ranked 15th is quite an accomplishment and we still have a chance to win the conference.”