The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board voted to approve removing the mask mandate for the spring season and winter postseason.
Athletes, coaches, officials and other personnel must wear masks when not actively participating. All spectators attending sporting events are still required to wear masks.
The reversal of news was exciting for coaches and players in the Yuma area - especially local wrestlers.
“For sectionals and state, it’s going to be better for (our wrestlers),” Cibola wrestling coach Marvin Avila said. “Not only does it make their stamina better, but it’s another thing they don’t have to be concerned with...It takes more energy with the masks on.”
Avila noted there have been instances where players are worried if their masks fall down during the match - which could lead to a stoppage of play during a critical point in the match.
“(The players) heard the news and they were really grateful about that decision,” Avila said.
Gila Ridge’s boys basketball team, which sits just inside the top-10 in the 5A rankings, runs an uptempo attack. Head coach Joe Daily said his team had to do tons of adjusting early in the season to become comfortable competing in masks.
However, with a postseason opportunity looming, the Hawks are thrilled to see the mandate lifted.
“It’s going to help us tremendously,” Daily said. “We’re an uptempo team...Our kids are in great shape with masks on, so just taking them out will be a better advantage for us.”
Eliminating the mask rule evens the playing field as well. Officials were inconsistent in enforcing the initial mask mandate that required all athletes to wear the masks above the mouth and nose.
Plenty of players and officiating crews did not abide by the rules and Daily noticed the difference.
“I get where the AIA was coming from with the mandate and it’s all good in theory,” he said, “but when it’s not enforced consistently around the state...I’ll give credit to our Yuma refs. They did a great job enforcing the masks, but when you travel to Phoenix, it’s not the same case.”
While winter programs are gearing up for a maskless postseason, spring athletic programs are just excited about the AIA’s reversal on masks.
“It’s going to be nice where they can go take the field just like normal,” Yuma Catholic baseball coach Curt Foppe said. “There’s some kind of normalcy.”
Players, coaches and officiating crews will still be required to wear masks inside the dugout, but Foppe mentioned his team was willing to do anything to make sure there was a baseball season in 2021.