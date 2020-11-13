Undefeated Yuma Catholic (7-0 AIA) stomped Kingman (2-4) at Ricky Gwynn Stadium in the regular season finale.
However, the final score of 69-28 doesn’t quite indicate the quality (or lack thereof) of play by the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks on Friday night as they clinched their first undefeated regular season since 2015.
YC started the game with several overthrows by sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth and the defense became shaky late in the first half and for the majority of the second half.
Shamrocks head coach Rhett Stallworth told his defense during the week he wanted a shutout.
Instead, Kingman – a team that dressed just 19 total players – found open seams in the secondary and put together several productive drives.
“We were sloppy along the way,” coach Stallworth said. “Why’d it happen? I don’t know. It’s definitely not for a lack of preparation. It’s hard to say. Regardless of what we’re telling them or preparing them, it’s hard to look past the other team’s record and I think they played down to their opponent.”
Stallworth suggested the lack of concentration and focus may have been because his high-flying offense registered 56 first-half points.
“Just not being focused, we got comfortable when we got a big lead,” YC senior defensive back Jonah Leon confirmed. “It’s something we can’t do going into the playoffs. We have to stay focused for the entire game.”
Offensively, the Shamrocks had no issues throwing the football. In fact, the air-raid attack was so successful, YC’s first run play didn’t occur until mid-way in the third quarter.
Despite the early overthrows, Stallworth continues to show why he’s one of the top passers, not only in 3A, but the entire state of Arizona.
Stallworth mentioned he wasn’t himself early on with the missed throws, as the Shamrocks were running new formations learned throughout the week of practice.
“I wasn’t relaxed,” he said. “I just wanted to get it done and get it right, but I need to become more relaxed.”
However, as the game progressed he displayed his mobility and accuracy on several occasions and showed off his tremendous arm strength seconds before halftime on arguably his best throw of the night.
Stallworth launched a 60-yard pass through the crisp air into the outstretched arms of Mario Martinez to give YC a 44-point lead at the break.
“(Mario) is a huge difference maker,” Stallworth said. “We have a lot of weapons on this offense, but Mario is just a guy that stands out and when we need a big play we go to him and he gets it done for us.”
Stallworth ended his night 16-of-28 for 410 yards, 8 touchdowns and an interception, while Martinez hauled in three of his five catches for touchdowns on 137 yards.
Entering Friday night, Austin Rush led the Shamrocks with 11 touchdown receptions and the sophomore QB didn’t forget about his favorite target.
Rush would tack on two more to his touchdown total after crossing the goal line twice in the win.
Rush and Stallworth have great chemistry, as the two have played together since their Pop Warner days.
“(Stallworth) just finds me at the right times,” Rush said.
Austin Johnson, Justin Erath and Tevon Mellor also recorded touchdown receptions in the win. After replacing Stallworth at the half, backup quarterback Logan Rush provided two scores on the ground.
The win Friday certainly wasn’t satisfying to any member of the Yuma Catholic program.
“We’re going to treat this like a loss,” coach Stallworth said. “This is a good learning experience without having to lose. They definitely didn’t play to the level they’re capable of. They have to understand there is no tomorrow if they don’t get the job done...At this point, I don’t think it’s going to be very hard to get that through them.”
The Shamrocks’ offense goes as the quarterback Stallworth goes. Despite being a sophomore and his lack of playoff experience, Stallworth believes his teammates will know the importance of win-or-go-home contests come playoff time.
“We definitely have to pick it up,” he said. “We can’t start off slow (in the playoffs). We have to be ready. We have a lot of sophomores and juniors, but we can’t use that as an excuse anymore. We’re the top team in 3A and we have to play like it.”
