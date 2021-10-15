Northwest Christian limped into Friday’s contest with Gila Ridge on a five-game losing streak. And even without its starting quarterback, NWC handled the Hawks 42-7 Friday.
“To be honest, they came to play and we did not,” Gila Ridge head coach Jessica Slaughter said. “We didn’t do our jobs and that’s how it went.”
Slaughter said her team matched up well with the Crusaders (2-5) despite the beating.
“It wasn’t a size difference,” she noted. “If anything, I thought we had the size advantage with our offensive line compared to their defensive line. It was a lack of communication on the offensive side of the ball, as far as the line goes. They came to play and we didn’t.”
Sophomore quarterback Leo Valencia started, but was pulled. Richard Bean took over the duties late in the first half before Brock Rogers finished the second half.
Now, the Hawks (1-5)- look to regroup and face a very tough Greenway team next week- an opponent that sits inside the top-12 of the 4A AIA rankings before they square off with No. 1 Cactus in two weeks.
“It comes to us understanding that we have to do our jobs,” Slaughter said. “We decided not to do ours tonight and it showed … And picking up our mental game and understanding when we get down, it doesn’t mean we get down on ourselves. We have to continue to pick ourselves up and move forward.”
Rogers connected with Johnathan Noriega in the second half for a three-yard touchdown pass to provide the only Gila Ridge points.