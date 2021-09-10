Antelope starting quarterback Jonathan Whitely needed a jolt of confidence moving forward this season. He found his stride in Friday’s 48-8 thrashing over Cortez.
The senior delivered four touchdown passes in the victory and showed growth in his progressions during the game as he audibled an RPO style play to the other side of the field.
Whitley realized the opposite linebacker was hovering at the line of scrimmage, so he made the adjustment and fired a strike to Ivan Lopez.
“He checked over to the other side (pre-snap),” Antelope head coach Gary Mauldin said. “He walked over and asked, ‘Was that okay I did that?’ It was a great check down. He’s getting better as we progress.”
Kenan Ragels and Miguel Carrillo also hauled in touchdown receptions for the Rams.
With Friday’s 40-point win, Antelope is now 14-2 at home dating back to 2017.
“That’s great for our fans and our home-field advantage,” Maudlin said. “That’s awesome.”
The Rams will hit the road next week to face Glendale Prep before a showdown with Parker in two weeks.
“Glendale Prep is going to be tough,” Mauldin said. “We’re on the road though and that’ll be a good game. I’d love to go into Parker 3-1 and hopefully we will...But we have to get after Glendale Prep.”
