Arizona Western Softball (25-27, 24-16) split a doubleheader with conference leaders South Mountain (43-8, 37-5) on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix, Ariz., losing game one 5-1 before scoring 20 runs in a 20-5 win in game two.
Jasmine Molina drove in the only run for the Lady Matadors in game one, finishing the game 1-for-3 with an RBI in the loss.
Summer Simpson kept the Lady Matadors in the game after the Cougars scored all five of their runs in the first two innings. Simpson came on in relief and tossed four shutout innings while striking out four and allowing just two hits.
Desiree Moran doubled in the loss while Abigail Ibarra recorded a triple, ending the opener 1-for-3 while Ibarra scored the Lady Matadors’ lone run.
The offense came to life in game two, scoring 20 runs on 21 hits in a 20-5 win over the Cougars while both Tinley Schmidgall and GiGi Garcia each drove in five runs.
After jumping out to a 3-0 lead, South Mountain scored four of their five runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab a 4-3 advantage. Arizona Western scored seven runs in the second inning and went on to score 17 of the final 18 runs scored in the game.
Schmidgall finished the game 4-for-5 with a homer and five runs batted in and GiGi Garcia homered twice, going 3-for-3 with the five runs knocked in.
Jessie Garcia also homered in the win, going 3-for-3 with three runs batted in. Moran also knocked in three runs going 2-for-4 with a double.
Emily Gamboa picked up the win in relief, allowing just one run over four innings.