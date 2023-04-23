Arizona Western Softball (25-27, 24-16) split a doubleheader with conference leaders South Mountain (43-8, 37-5) on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix, Ariz., losing game one 5-1 before scoring 20 runs in a 20-5 win in game two.

Jasmine Molina drove in the only run for the Lady Matadors in game one, finishing the game 1-for-3 with an RBI in the loss.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you