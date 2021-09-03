The offensive struggles continue for Antelope, with the Rams falling to Gilbert Christian 27-14 Friday night.
In two games, the Rams’ offense has mustered two offensive touchdowns. Senior quarterback Johnathan Whitely scampered in from three-yards out for the lone score.
“We struggled in the first half,” Antelope defensive line coach Rocky Jaime said. “We came out (in the second half) running power football. We had success moving the ball down the field, but we had a couple penalties that sent us into the opposite direction...We pounded the ball really well.”
Miguel Carrillo returned a 95-yard kickoff for the Rams’ for a touchdown Friday night.
Jaime noted his defensive unit played well for most of the night and were led by Steven Guerrero. He tallied double-digit tackles, a couple of sacks and forced a fumble, but Gilbert Christian played mostly on the short end of the field.
“We did fairly well,” he said. “We just had a couple breakdowns that led to scores.
Antelope was also down several starters and had to rotate playersinto new positions.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.