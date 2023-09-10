In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol Jerry Olson won with 6.89 points. Ann Weber was second at 3.37 and Bob Lauer third with 3.02 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Hank Browning won with Bill Dowding second and Wayne Winslow third.

In the Las Barrancas Silver League Marco Vitoria, Marty Clark and Mike Costello won gross. Bill Barnhart, Dennis Wagner and Larry Engler were the net winners. Johnny Campbell, Jack Joseph, Mark Kaija and Terry Longworth were on the winning team.

