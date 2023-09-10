In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol Jerry Olson won with 6.89 points. Ann Weber was second at 3.37 and Bob Lauer third with 3.02 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Hank Browning won with Bill Dowding second and Wayne Winslow third.
In the Las Barrancas Silver League Marco Vitoria, Marty Clark and Mike Costello won gross. Bill Barnhart, Dennis Wagner and Larry Engler were the net winners. Johnny Campbell, Jack Joseph, Mark Kaija and Terry Longworth were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol Roger Olson, Evelyn Pribble and Wayne Winslow won with a 35. Diana Bird, Phyllis Mashburn, Steve Etheridge and Bob Lauer tied Rick Parks, Peggy Quinn, Tim McQuade and Sonny Strickland for second at 36.
In the Open Group at Mesa del Sol flight gross winners were Bill Justice and Tom McFarland. Flight net winners were Steve Parrish and Connie Donner.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Short Course Scramble Mike Daily and Denney McKay won low gross with a 31. Mike Niemi and Glenn Matthews tied Josh Schreiber and Sean Toomey for low net. Jessica Chase and Angela Bennett won the Ladies Thursday Twilight 5-hole scramble. In the Friday Mixed Twilight League Green Tee Scramble Mark and Nolan Ford won gross with a 31. Mike O’Hanlon and Pat
Riley were the net winners with a 26.
Congratulations to David Kerbs for his Ace on the 12th hole at Las Barrancas.
• Saturday, September 21: End of Summer 4-Person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. USGA Gross and Net Flights. A Non-USGA Gross Flight. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, September 30: Yuma Foothills Rotary 8 th Annual Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
• Saturday, October 7: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Best Ball at Mesa del Sol. Contact Desert Hills Golf Shop to sign up.
• Saturday, October 14: Ballet Yuma’s 17th Annual Pointe and Putt Classic will be held at Mesa del Sol. Contact mschug@gvfsinc.com.
• Saturday, October 28: Gila Ridge Basketball Rip It 4 Ridge Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact andre22us@gmail.com.
If you would like your event listed in this column please send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.