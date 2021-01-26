The cross-town soccer rivalry turned into a one-sided affair on Tuesday night at Raider Field.
San Luis controlled the game from the first whistle en route to their 3-0 victory over the Cibola Raiders boys soccer team.
“We know this is just the beginning and need to start preparing for Kofa,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said. “These in-town rivalry games are different. They’re not the same as the others..It’s a completely different mentality.”
The Sidewinders (3-0 AIA) pounced on the Raiders early when senior striker Ricardo Famania delivered a whistling strike into the back of the net after a scrum occurred inside the box.
Cibola was able to fend off several San Luis shots, but the final boot off Famania’s foot kickstarted the Sidewinders’ scoring.
“It’s tough when you have a scrum like that when a team gets eight shots on goal in that pile one’s bound to go in,” Cibola head coach Bryan Claudio said.
San Luis, who essentially controlled the time of possession for nearly all of the first half, netted another goal just six minutes later. Freshman Misael Mezas rocketed a ball off a Cibola defender which ricocheted into the net to extend the Sidewinders’ early lead.
A year after senior striker Ian Topete scored nearly 20 goals, San Luis is relying on a handful of players to deliver shots into the net.
“We’ve had to change the game plan,” Rojas said. “It’s certainly an advantage for us (to lean on several players).”
The Sidewinders continued their dominance in the second half when senior midfielder Erik Mejia knocked in the final goal to give San Luis a 3-0 cushion.
In all, San Luis had 13 shots on goal while Cibola could only muster two.
“(San Luis) had a little bit better of a night tonight,” Claudio said. “We sat back on our heels for most of the game and let them push us back.”
Despite the three goals allowed, Cibola’s goalkeeper Gabriel Yanez put together a terrific performance saving nearly 10 shots on the night.
“He’s been great all season so far and stepping up big, especially in key moments of the game,” Claudio said.
The Sidewinders are depending on their senior experience this season, as nine players return from last year’s team. Rojas said this is one of his most complete teams during his four seasons at the helm.
“It’s definitely the chemistry,” Rojas added. “A lot of returners are starters and that’s a big advantage. They understand the competition, especially in these rivalry games.”
San Luis will host Kofa on Thursday in another big in-town matchup while Cibola’s next game isn’t until next Tuesday against Kofa.