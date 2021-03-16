Racing past a Tucson defender, San Luis’ Roberto Uribe found himself in a one-on-one situation against the goalie with 6:30 left.
The junior striker laced the kick off his right boot into the net, sending San Luis to its third state title game appearance in school history after beating No. 4 Tucson 3-2.
“He’s got ice in his veins,” San Luis GK Martin Sanchez said as he watched from 80-plus yards away.
Knowing the opportunity could be his best – and last – look of the night, Uribe wasn’t missing the game-winner.
“I told myself it was going in,” Uribe said on the breakaway.
The win on Tuesday may have been the Sidewinders’ best of the year, solely because of how poor they played in the first half.
“We didn’t have a good first half,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said.
While that may be true, the Sidewinders still found themselves in a 2-2 game at the break.
The team hit the reset button at intermission and attacked early in the second half. Despite getting nothing past Tucson’s Emiliano Andraux, the Sidewinders didn’t quit.
“We know we got it in us,” Sanchez said. “We didn’t give up. We’ve been working so hard for this. We’re going to fight until the end and until we win.”
San Luis once again found themselves trailing in a playoff game. Tucson took an early 1-0 lead before Erick Mejia flipped a cross pass to Ricardo Famania who headed it in.
The Badgers quickly responded to regain the lead.
However, the Sidewinders pounced with their best possession of the night that eventually led to an Eduardo Noreiga header.
Top-ranked San Luis earned a date with No. 3 Brophy Prep, who beat No. 2 Chaparral 5-0 Tuesday.
The two teams faced off two years ago in the postseason with Brophy upending San Luis.
Now, in the biggest game in program history, the Sidewinders are looking forward to the showdown Friday night at Campo Verde High School.
“It’s a really tough game,” Rojas said. “And we want them. They knocked us out two years ago and if we want to prove that we are the best team, we have to beat the best.”
San Luis has appeared in two previous state title championships, but have fallen to defeat in both.
Despite the history in the finals, the Sidewinders’ mindset is to bring the 2021 trophy home.
“Getting to the finals isn’t the goal,” Rojas added. “The goal is to win it.”
“The whole school deserves this and we’re going to try and bring it home,” Sanchez emphasized.
