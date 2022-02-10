It was a tough night for Yuma-area soccer teams Wednesday, as they went 0-for-5 in state tournament post-season play.
It was so tough, they scored one goal between them.
GIRLS SOCCER
Scottsdale Christian 3,
Yuma Catholic 1
SCOTTSDALE – Yuma Catholic High School’s girls soccer team’s time spent in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A Conference State Championship Tournament was short-lived as the Shamrocks lost 3-1 to Scottsdale Christian here Wednesday night in an opening-round game.
“It was a tough loss,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Morgan Hodges.
The Shamrocks’ only goal came on a penalty kick by senior Victoria Diaz in the second half.
Gilbert 3, Gila Ridge 0
GILBERT – Gila Ridge High School’s girls soccer team lost its 5A State Tournament play-in game here Wednesday afternoon, falling to Gilbert 3-0.
Gila Ridge was seeded No. 22, and Gilbert was No. 11.
“We had an even amount of scoring chances throughout the match but couldn’t capitalize on anything,” said Gila Ridge Coach Cooper Cox.
“And we had a few breakdowns defensively which resulted in goals being scored on us.”
Cox still praised the play of goal keeper Chloe Martinez, however, who had 10 saves.
Desert Ridge 6, Kofa 0
MESA – Kofa High School’s girls soccer team was shutout in its 6A Conference State Tournament play-in game here Wednesday night, falling to host Desert Ridge, falling 6-0.
Kofa was seeded No. 20 and Desert Ridge was No. 13.
No further information was reported.
BOYS SOCCER
Chandler 1, Kofa 0
CHANDLER – Kofa High School’s boys soccer team lost a narrow 1-0 decision to host Chandler here Wednesday night in a 6A Conference State Tournament play-in game.
Kofa was seeded No. 19 and Chandler was No. 14.
No further information was reported.
Desert View 5, Gila Ridge 0
TUCSON – Gila Ridge High School’s boys soccer team lost a lopsided 5-0 decision to Tucson-Desert View in a 5A Conference State Tournament play-in game here Wednesday night.
The Hawks were seeded No. 24 and Desert View was seeded No. 9.
No further information was reported.
PREP BASKETBALL
Only two Yuma Union High School District teams will see post-season action on the hardwood, and both are from Cibola High School.
The Raiders’ boys basketball team, 13-5, will face Chandler-Hamilton, 11-7, in a 6A Conference State Tournament play-in game on Friday at Hamilton.
Cibola is seeded No. 24 and Hamilton is seeded No. 9.
First round games in the tournament are scheduled Feb. 17.
Cibola’s girls team on the other hand received an automatic berth into the first round of the 6A State Tournament, which opens Feb. 16.
The Raider girls are 16-1.
Yuma Catholic High School’s boys and girls teams, meanwhile, should receive berths into the 3A Conference State Tournament.
The Shamrock boys are ranked No. 4 in the conference with a 16-1 record, and the Yuma Catholic girls are ranked No. 17 with a 14-4 record.
There are no play-in games in the 3A Conference.
The boys tournament kicks off Feb. 16 and the girls’ tournament starts Feb. 15.