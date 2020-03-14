Fish findings
If you are just beginning to fish and would like to catch elusive largemouth bass at Colorado River waters in the Yuma area, I hope the following might prove worth reading, then trying. For pre-spawn, spawning bass this time of year, Larry Nixon, former bassmaster classic champion says, Carolina rigs bring best results when waters are warming up and all bass instinctively begin thinking about reproducing. He writes, “They will begin to move into shallow water staging areas (shallow water warms more quickly than deep water does) to forage after a long winter before moving up on to bedding areas.” A Carolina rig is a bass fishing basic. He says, “I try to keep my Carolina rigging simple. I use basically the same line, rods, reels and baits for most situations. I know it works well, shallow or deep, ultra clear water or stained, and I know it works all year long. A lot of people think of a Carolina rig as a post-spawn, summertime technique, but it can work during this time of year, too. The rig works well because it keeps the bait on or near the bottom better than any method out there and it covers a lot of ground. When bass are relating to the bottom, they will eat a Carolina rig. Try something else if they’re not. Because bass are moving shallow with the warming of the water, that means they are relating to the bottom. You can use a Carolina rig in staging areas during pre-spawn, by targeting transition areas near spawning flats. Once the fish have moved up on to the beds — whether spawning has started or not — the Carolina rig is a great alternative to sight fishing, especially when wind or cloud cover prevents you from seeing the fish on the bed.” More on this next week.
Fishing clubs
• Annual youth fishing and outdoors clinic at Mittry Lake: One of the many great annual youth events hosted by the YVRGC is the youth fishing and outdoor clinic this Saturday and it’s all free! It begins with sign-up to fish at 5 a.m. at the shade area by the boat dock where the youngsters will receive a free fishing pole, bait and shirt. If you pre-register with Game and Fish at 342-0091, you don’t have to arrive before 6 a.m. and that’s free as well. For safety and to assist the kids in having a good time, a parent or other responsible adult should accompany a child wishing to attend. Game and Fish personnel along with adult volunteers will be on hand to assist the kids with the fishing as well as with a lot of other fun events including free prizes for each youngster attending, until fishing is completed around 11 a.m. when the free lunch for everyone attending will be served. Questions? Call David Parrish at 928-941-6168, Brant Barksdale 210-4275 or Pat Headington at 257- 8143.
• Yuma’s Desert Anglers: Be sure to stay in practice to fish the April 4 open bass tournament at Mittry Lake, and get signed up early at the Hideaway. Results from the March tournament and first place honors went to the team of Andy Guzman/Geoff Pierce with their 20.54 lb. bag as well enjoying first place big fish with a 6.38 lb. bass. Following in second place was team Ed Reeder/Joe Kline with their 18.17 total weight while third place was taken by team Gary Key/Tim Wrath with 16.03 lbs. to their credit. Second place big fish honors went to Gary Bass with his 6.12 lb. fish. Good news — three fish coming to the scales were 6 lbs. and better while three fish weighed in were 4 plus lbs. making for very good fishing! Have questions? Call Michael Obney at 928-750-7081 or visit desertanglers@yahoo.com.
• ABA - Yuma region: Hope to have ABA’s March tournament results for next week’s column or call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304. Other tournaments planned are April 18 at Fisher’s Landing and the May 16 fish-off at Fisher’s Landing. Give Billy Clothier a call at 928-919-0304 for details. Ask about the club’s 8-pound. pot.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: A great way for any high schooler, both boys and girls, to learn about fishing for bass with members of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, Game and Fish Region IV personnel and other volunteers assisting the kids in providing them with boats and equipment as well as guidance as they learn. It is an exciting year so far for our next generation of anglers at Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake. Interested high schoolers can call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 580-6567 or visit StudentAnglerFoundation.com to get started.
Shooting sports
• Yuma 4-H shooting sports: For information on the 4-H shooting sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club in town now in order to be able to sign up for 4-H shooting sports program in September.
• The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: New schedule — Regular shooting matches are 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays all at the Adair Park trap and skeet range. Fees $1 to sign up with $6 non-member fee per round of 25 targets. Member’s fee $4 per round with 5 shooting fields available — field 1 & 2 skeet, field 3 wobble trap, field 4 & 5 trap. Eye and hearing protection required. Annual dues $30 per calendar year. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP): The program is open to ages 9-25 still in school with a team of Arizona Game and Fish Department certified instructors assisting. SCTP practice at the range is 6 p.m. most Wednesdays. Call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 580-1836 for answers to questions.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Regular open black powder matches are 8:30 a.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays at the Adair Park range. Call Roger Bickel at 726-7453 with questions or to ask about .22 matches.
• Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches will resume shooting now at Adair Park. 2020 silhouette match schedule at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th Saturday in March, November and December — big bore long range pistol, cowboy lever action rifle, pistol cartridge lever action rifle, .22 lever action rifle. These are NRA approved matches, however, NRA membership is not required to participate. 2nd Saturday in March, November and December — black powder cartridge, vintage military rifle silhouette or fun match; vintage military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing; pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385 and 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: every Tuesday 8 a.m. — Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range, 20 shots bench rest at 100 yards and 20 shots standing at 100 yards, bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. Every Wednesday 8 a.m. — informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot. Every Wednesday 9 a.m. until finished — BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 long range silhouette match. Every Friday 8 a.m. — .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3rd Saturday of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club business meeting is 7 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday November through March at Villa Alameda RV Park, Avenue 5E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary. Firearm limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e., no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Start times: Sign-up at 8 a.m., shooting starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: All shooters are always welcome to shoot with the club. Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions. Shooting activities are also available for club junior “Whipper Snipers” for all ages. Check club matches along with other club news listed on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: A variety of matches are offered each month at the range, all open to shooters at 7 a.m. with the steel challenge the 1st Saturday, multi-gun matches the 1st Sunday, IPSC combat matches the 2nd Sunday, cowboy fast draw the 3rd Saturday and cowboy matches the 4th Sunday. Call Ronnie Gissendaner at 726-0022 with questions. Interested in cowboy action shooting? Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: If you get this in time, a field round will be shot today at the Adair Park range with registration 7:30 to 8:45 a.m., shoot at 9 a.m. Here are the results from the latest “Walk the Trail” shoot. It was a huge success with 86 shooters. Cub freestyle: female — Autumn Scott 168, Ella Harrison 125, Emmaleigh Morga 93; male — Samuel Todd 447, Jesen Millen 138, Chaz Colosio 126. Cub bowhunter freestyle: male — Wyatt Coodo 192. Youth barebow: female — Molly Sims 249. Youth freestyle: female — Parker Gwynn 84. Youth freestyle: male — Oliver Todd 414, Austin Kessler 306, Fernando Bedoya 194. Adult freestyle: female — Crystal Todd 406, Susie Forrest 384, Charmaigne Colosio 146; male — Eric Todd 558, Goonie Gill 535, Mike Yerkey 528. Adult bowhunter freestyle: female — Lanette Branson 506, Roxanne Grill 456, Jennifer Lachcik 437; male — Rick Branson 529, Jim Grill 528, Elisamuel Cuardado 496. Senior freestyle: male — Mike Edwards 541, Robert Kelley 377, Syd Muzzy 335. Senior bowhunter freestyle: Male — David Sullan 489, Patrick Franklin 443, Ed Bernard 439. Senior traditional: Male — Frank Fleming 277. Shoot archery 9 a.m. each Sunday at the Adair Park range. Check here for news of another special shoot in April or call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or visit southwestbowhunters.net for club information.