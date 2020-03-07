Fish findings
When fishing for largemouth bass in the Yuma area or just beginning to learn the tricks to use to try catching these feisty fish, get together with other fishermen or women with your same interests and get some learning under your belt about ways you can best put your fishing pole to work to succeed in the catching.
First off, if you haven’t already done so, get a copy of the current fishing regulations and become familiar with all the great information Game and Fish has put together for your use. Get a copy or two online or at local dealers to keep handy for future reference. Then, if you have questions, give a call to the fisheries guy at Region IV Game and Fish office at 342-0091 and get started with finding answers to any questions you might have. Remember, no question is a dumb question — it’s merely a learning process.
Visit bait shops in Yuma. One really good one is the Hideaway on east 16th Street as you’re leaving town on your way to the water located just behind the store where Mitch’s Bait Shop had been. Most all the guys in the shop love to fish for bass and my bet they’ll fill you in on what, where and why to do certain things to make good results possible. Also get together with fishing clubs. Read all you can get your hands on, along with considering everything about how to catch bass with what poles and lures to put to work for a successful harvest, then work with what suits you the best. That might not be anything other anglers will work with but stick to your personal choice, things that make you happiest and most productive while fishing. Also keep your ears open for locations where the bass are biting and to what people are using to catch those bass. Try it all — another learning process.
Fishing clubs
• Annual youth fishing and outdoors clinic at Mittry Lake: One of the many great annual youth events coming up and held by the YVRGC club is the youth fishing and outdoor clinic March 21. They will host and it’s all free! It begins with sign-up to fish at 5 a.m. at the shade area by the boat dock where the youngsters will receive a free fishing pole. For safety and to assist the kids in having a good time, a parent or other responsible adult should accompany a child wishing to attend. Game and Fish personnel along with a bunch of adult volunteers will be on hand to assist the kids with fishing as well as with a lot of other fun events going on including free prizes for each youngster attending, until fishing is completed around 11 a.m. when the free lunch for everyone attending will be served. Questions? Call David Parrish at 928-941-6168, Brant Barksdale 210-4275 or Pat Headington at 257- 8143.
• Yuma’s Desert Anglers: Now that the March tournament is done, be sure to stay in practice to fish the April 4 open bass tournament at Mittry Lake — get signed up early at the Hideaway. Call Michael Obney at 928-750-7081 for information or answers to questions.
• ABA - Yuma region: I hope to have ABA’s tournament results from Saturday for next week’s column or you can call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304. Other tournaments planned are April 18 at Fisher’s, the fish-off May 16 at Fishers Landing. Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 for details. Ask about the club’s 8-pound pot.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: A great way for any high schooler, both boys and girls, to learn about fishing for bass with members of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, Game and Fish Region IV personnel and other volunteers assisting the kids in providing them with boats and equipment as well as guidance as they learn. It is an exciting year so far for our next generation of anglers at Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake. Interested high schoolers can call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 580-6567 or visit StudentAnglerFoundation.com to get started.
Shooting sports
• Yuma 4-H shooting sports: For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club now in order to be able to sign up for 4-H Shooting Sports program in September.
• The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: New schedule — Regular shooting matches are 8 a.m. to noon. Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays all at the Adair Park trap and skeet range. Fees $1 to sign up with $6 non-member fee per round of 25 targets. Member’s fee $4 per round with 5 shooting fields available — field 1 & 2 skeet, field 3 wobble trap, field 4 & 5 trap. Eye and hearing protection required. Annual dues $30 per calendar year. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP): The program is open to ages 9-25 still in school with a team of Arizona Game and Fish Department certified instructors assisting. SCTP practice at the range is 6 p.m. most Wednesdays. Call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 580-1836 for answers to questions.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Regular open black powder matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Adair Park range. Call Roger Bickel at 726-7453 with questions or to ask about .22 matches.
• Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches will resume shooting now at Adair Park. 2020 silhouette match schedule at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th Saturday in March, November and December — big bore long range pistol, cowboy lever action rifle, pistol cartridge lever action rifle, .22 lever action rifle. These are NRA approved matches, however, NRA membership is not required to participate. 2nd Saturday in March, November and December — black powder cartridge, vintage military rifle silhouette or fun match; vintage military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing; pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385 and 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: every Tuesday 8 a.m. — Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range, 20 shots bench rest at 100 yards and 20 shots standing at 100 yards, bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. Every Wednesday 8 a.m. — informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot. Every Wednesday 9 a.m. until finished — BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 long range silhouette match. Every Friday 8 a.m. — .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3rd Saturday of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club business meeting is 7 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday November through March at Villa Alameda RV Park, Avenue 5E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary. Firearm limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e., no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Start times: Sign-up at 8 a.m., shooting starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: All shooters are always welcome to shoot with the club. Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions. Shooting activities are also available for club junior “Whipper Snipers” for all ages. Check club matches along with other club news listed on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: A variety of matches are offered each month at the range, all open to shooters at 7 a.m. with the steel challenge the 1st Saturday, multi-gun matches the 1st Sunday, IPSC combat matches the 2nd Sunday, cowboy fast draw the 3rd Saturday, cowboy matches on the 4th Sunday. Call Ronnie Gissendaner at 726-0022 with questions. Interested in cowboy action shooting? Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: The club shoots archery at the Adair Park range. Call Keith Parsels at 782-1086 or visit southwestbowhunters.net for details.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 247-4450.