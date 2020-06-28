After reading a recent outdoors news report about Lyme disease in Arizona, the following are reminders for each of us to keep in mind about the dangers should any of us be infected. It is important to be aware of exactly what Lyme disease is, how to protect ourselves, our family and pets, and know the preventions to take to stay clear of it.
It has been found that ticks are not ordinarily in the middle of our lawn, they live where yards border wooded areas or anywhere it is shaded and there are leaves with high humidity. (Other articles I’ve found state deer ticks should be avoided as well).
Precautions to take include — For those who live near wooded areas, place a layer of wood chips between your grass yard and the woods edge. Ticks are attracted to the wood chips because of the shade and moisture it provides. After being outdoors, do periodic checks (on yourself, children and pets) and carefully remove any found. Showering and shampooing soon after being outdoors is a good time to check for ticks. Wear light colored clothing so ticks are easier to find. When on a hike, bike or walk, or when hunting and camping, try to remain in the center of a trail in order to minimize your exposure — ticks can be on bushes and other vegetation on the side of any trail. Remember, ticks cannot fly, they crawl up. Avoid sitting directly on the ground, woodpiles or fallen logs, any areas where ticks love to live. Wear tick repellent clothing whenever possible when outdoors hunting and camping as well as enjoying outdoor activities in general. Using a tick repellent with DEET works well (also check out the use of permethrin on clothing and camping gear). A hot dryer will kill ticks found on clothing.
When bitten by a tick, remove it with fine-tipped tweezers as soon as possible, pulling upward with steady pressure. If part of the tick remains in the skin, remove it with tweezers. When everything is out, clean bite area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.
If a rash appears, it will begin in the form of a bulls eye shape (looks like a target) and the area may be warm. The swollen and red irruption can begin anywhere from 3 to 30 days after being bitten. It’s good to see a medical professional for treatment with antibiotics. Home remedies may not work as well if at all.
HUNT HAPPENINGS
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC): There have been no meetings or events because of health safety for one and all, but you can get in on the club’s monthly raffle. This month a rifle with the winner being drawn Tuesday. Check it out at yvrgc.org/. Call president Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit 585levy@gmail.com if you have any problems. It’s a good one so don’t miss out. Reminder about the club hosting an outdoors event July 3-5 the “Dog Quest” (formerly Prairie Dog event) is on at the Stagecoach Inn, Seligman, Ariz., with the usual great raffles being held at 7 p.m. July 4, no entry fee required, meals not included. Members who plan to attend, base camp will be at the Stagecoach Inn. Call for reservations at 928-422-3470. For more event information or to sign up for the event, call or text Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or reply to yumavalleyyrgc@gmail.com. All safety precautions will be observed.
• HAHWG: Call for your organization’s news, shares, notables to all outdoors organizations: A reminder to share any activities, successes, new methods, fundraising efforts, giveaways, or just good ol’ creative things you’ve been working on that’s worthy of sharing with the group? “HAHWG wants to help spread the word so we can keep supporting each other through this hard time we’re having, and help bring attention to your organization’s opportunities.” Call Doug Burt at 723-236-7487, his mobile phone at 602-531-7578 or visit dburt@azgfd.gov with questions. Another suggestion: If you are interested in helping Arizona wildlife, join our new conservation membership program and ensure a wildlife legacy for the future.
• 2020 Arizona Game and Fish Department annual contest: A reminder for anyone having a knack for capturing great photos of Arizona’s wildlife who might want to see your photo on the cover of Arizona Wildlife Views magazine, then you won’t want to miss the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual wildlife photo contest. This year the department is partnering with Arizona Highways to provide an easier way to submit photographs. Beginning this month, entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 14. One best in show and 11 winners will be showcased in the 2021 calendar, which is published in the November-December issue of Arizona Wildlife Views. Photos must be of wildlife species that are native to Arizona and taken in Arizona settings. The photos are evaluated on creativity, photographic quality, effectiveness in conveying the unique character of the subject, and whether or not submitted images meet the basic size and formatting requirements. Winners and honorable mentions will be announced in November. (Keep in mind that photographs are not eligible if they include people or manmade objects that are recognizable). For more information, including the rules and a link to enter this contest, visit azgfd.gov/photocontest.
FISHING CLUBS
• Desert Anglers has resumed, yes! Get signed up for the July 11 fishing fun open tournament. Have questions? Call Michael Obney at 928-750-7081 or visit desertanglers@yahoo.com.
• No other updates at this time for current fishing tournaments but check with American Bass - Yuma region with Bill Clothier at 928-919-0304, or YVRGC with Travis Hurley at 803-463-3655. You might also stop by the Hideaway (where Mitch’s Bait Shop used to be) on east 16th Street as you leave Yuma and check with them.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: Even with school not being in session until fall, if you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these other youngsters who are already members of this club for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 928-580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168. Now that virus problem restrictions are partially lifted in Arizona, you might even be able to get together with them during summer months if they go fishing at all to get an early start for school to be in session again this fall.
• Check here next week when I will let you know what fish at local waters are up to along with tips on what might be working in the catching department as well as with the July planting schedule from the Game and Fish Department for supplying more channel catfish at local community fishing waters.
SHOOTING SPORTS
• Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Stanley Gourley reports two new schedules for shooting sports will hopefully begin soon. The first is for the last shoot of the 2019-20 training year as we did not get the opportunity to have our last day of competition and awards. And that can only happen if the state and UofA restrictions are lifted, TBD. Mr. Stanley Gourley’s new contact phone number 928-388-8995.
The following is the 2020-21 schedule. Make a note of the new phone number for Gourley in case you need answers to questions. If the state and UofA restrictions permit — 2019-2020 end of year competition and awards will be held at the fairgrounds near the Newcomer Building on Sept. 19, set-up 8 a.m., with shooting starting at 9 a.m. This will only be for air rifle and archery. Make up for those that missed out on the live fire at the Ware Farm will not have an opportunity to shoot live fire for this year 2019-20 and will not have scores for the all around award. This is a special event and not the first training for the new year 2020-21 that will start on Sept. 24 at the classroom. Those instructors that are not able to support this, let Gourley know.
Yuma County 4-H Shooting Sports Project 2020-2021 Shooting Sports training schedule: Sept. 24 at the Extension Office classroom 6 to 7 p.m., sign up, safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables; Sept. 26, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds); Oct. 10, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds); Oct. 31, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds); Nov. 14, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds). November dates TBD, maybe Nov. 13-15, state training in Tucson. For information, contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com); Dec. 3 at the Extension Office classroom 6 to 7 p.m., safety training for live fire at the Ware Farm, info on camp out, map to the Ware Farm; Dec. 5, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley. Finally on Dec. 29, a special non-mandatory .22 training 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley followed by (the year 2021), Jan. 16-17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. camp out and training at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley, Jan. 30, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley, Feb. 13, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley, Feb. 28, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley, March 13, 9 a.m. muzzleloader, .22 and shotgun, end of year competition at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley and finally March 21, 9 a.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley. Archery and air rifle competition for awards, end of year cookout. (The above dates are subject to change so call Stan Gourley at 928-388-8995 if you have any questions).
• The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Plans are to resume summer shooting matches (new hours) 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Conditions are — If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others. Recommend members have his/her own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others. Disinfectant voice release equipment after each use. Limit 5 persons per range. Clubhouse and classroom are closed. Bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or check. Soda’s, Gatorade and water only are available. Should the number of COVID-19 victims in our community significantly increase in the coming weeks, it may be necessary to close our facility again. Keep a check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0304.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP), are not shooting now until further notice. Call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 928-580-1836 for answers to questions.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Scheduled matches are over now until fall but the range is open daylight to dusk for shooting practice for those interested. Call President Rick Kelley with questions at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Monthly meetings are always 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Coming up is the Sunday meeting on July 5. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about current shooting plans or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net or vsouthwestbowhunters.net.
